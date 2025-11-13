Former Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Looks Unrecognizable in Makeup-Free Photo After Revealing Her Surprising New Career Path

The former porn star took to her Instagram to show off her natural looks in a selfie while lying down on a pillow.

"Makeup free and filter-less to break up the monotony. I love you," she captioned the pic.

In the photo, Jameson's characteristic platinum blonde hair was shown off as well as some of her hand tattoos.

Users took to the comments to praise Jameson for sharing the pic, with one telling her she's at her "most gorgeous" like this.

"All natural," they elaborated. "The way God made you..nothing more needed for the Earth Angel to radiate your love to those who need it."

Others fawned over the snap, telling her she's "gorgeous" and "beautiful."