Former Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Looks Unrecognizable in Makeup-Free Photo After Revealing Her Surprising New Career Path

Photo of Jenna Jameson
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson recently told followers to 'crack the Bible.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Blonde vixen Jenna Jameson sent shockwaves through social media after unveiling a jaw-dropping new selfie — and the former adult film star looks nothing like her old self, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jenna Jameson's Makeup-Free Selfie

Photo of Jenna Jameson
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson went 'filter-less' in a new photo.

The former porn star took to her Instagram to show off her natural looks in a selfie while lying down on a pillow.

"Makeup free and filter-less to break up the monotony. I love you," she captioned the pic.

In the photo, Jameson's characteristic platinum blonde hair was shown off as well as some of her hand tattoos.

Users took to the comments to praise Jameson for sharing the pic, with one telling her she's at her "most gorgeous" like this.

"All natural," they elaborated. "The way God made you..nothing more needed for the Earth Angel to radiate your love to those who need it."

Others fawned over the snap, telling her she's "gorgeous" and "beautiful."

Jenna Jameson's New Career

Photo of Jenna Jameson
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson recently shared she got 'baptized.'

Jameson's makeup-free selfie comes fresh on the heels of her revealing a new career path, sharing recently on Instagram she was "switching sides... after decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too."

"Crack the Bible… you won’t regret it," she noted in the caption.

"I am being loud and proud about my walk with Jesus Christ," she shared with a news outlet. "Proclaiming my love for him is opening so many people’s eyes to the fact that they are not irredeemable."

Jenna Jameson's Divorce

Photo of Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson filed for divorce from Jessi Lawless in February.

Jameson previously mentioned Jesus in a post in September when she shared side-by-side posts comparing what she looks like today to when she was a teenager.

"18 vs 51 I’ve definitely been through a lot, but I’m thankful," she dished. "I’ve found my faith again and I’m so at peace. My belief in the most high has led me to strength I never knew I had."

Although Jameson is currently with Milos Campos, she recently navigated a tumultuous divorce from Jessi Lawless.

Jameson filed divorce papers in February after the pair married in 2023. In the filing, it was revealed they had split the previous year due to Jameson's problem with alcohol.

Lawless claimed Jameson had tried to save their romance but he was "unwilling to entertain her advances."

"She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging," Lawless noted at the time.

Jenna Jameson and Her Ex Have Moved on

Photo of Milos Campos and Jenna Jameson
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson did a 'hard launch' post on Instagram to share she was dating Milos Campos.

A few weeks after the divorce was announced, Jameson announced she was dating Campos with a "hard launch" post on Instagram.

Lawless, for her part, also moved on with girlfriend Christian Ghidina who she said is "beyond patient and understanding" and kept her "sane" through her split with Jameson.

"I’m thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She’s made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I’m just glad she’s finally letting that go," Lawless shared.

