Bad Boy Behind Bars! Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prison Sentence Extended After Rapper Was Accused of 'Violating Multiple Rules' in New Cushy Lockup
Nov. 13 2025, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set for an extended stay behind bars, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper's release has been pushed back amid allegations he's violated multiple prison rules.
More Time Behind Bars
Last week, Combs reportedly got in trouble with prison bosses for consuming "homemade alcohol" made of fermented sugar, Fanta soda and apples, which clashed with his claim that spending time in prison has helped him get sober for the first time in 25 years.
It's yet to be confirmed why his May 8, 2028, release date has been adjusted — and put back a month — but rumors regarding his unruly behavior could be a contributing factor.
Combs' reps said last week the Grammy winner was "in his first week at FCI Fort Dix (after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center) and... focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day."
Rule Breaker
The rep continued: "As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth."
On Friday, it was reported that Combs had been busted again for allegedly participating in a prohibited three-way phone call.
The alleged conversation reportedly took place on November 3, four days before Combs was transferred to the low-security New Jersey prison, where he displayed gray hair in a new mug shot.
Combs claimed to have not known that "third-party or three-way calls are not authorized" as he was not given the prison admission and orientation handbook.
Cushy New Job
His rep denied the "procedural call" was "improper" because it was "protected under attorney-client privilege."
Combs has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest when he was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The music mogul’s trial kicked off in May, with Combs being found guilty two months later on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution — but was acquitted of the more serious charges.
In October, he was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.
Additionally, Combs was ordered to pay a $500,000 court fine and participate in mental health and substance abuse programs.
RadarOnline.com this week revealed new details of the 56-year-old convict's work assignments behind bars.
Combs is now serving as the prison chaplain's assistant, which typically involves maintaining the chaplain's religious library, cleaning his office and assisting with record keeping, according to a former prison commissioner.
Combs' publicist Juda Engelmayer told an outlet: "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding."
According to the former prison commissioner, the chaplain's assistant gig certainly has its perks when compared to other prison jobs.
As part of the chaplain's work, assistants usually have access to their private air-conditioned office and special foods brought in for religious events.
The chapel is also one of the only areas of a prison where inmates can freely gather with each other.