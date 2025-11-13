Bad Boy Behind Bars! Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prison Sentence Extended After Rapper Was Accused of 'Violating Multiple Rules' in New Cushy Lockup

The rep continued: "As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth."

On Friday, it was reported that Combs had been busted again for allegedly participating in a prohibited three-way phone call.

The alleged conversation reportedly took place on November 3, four days before Combs was transferred to the low-security New Jersey prison, where he displayed gray hair in a new mug shot.

Combs claimed to have not known that "third-party or three-way calls are not authorized" as he was not given the prison admission and orientation handbook.