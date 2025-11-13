'He Was An Amazing Guy': Sharon Osbourne Breaks Down in Tears After Receiving Emotional Message from Donald Trump Paying Tribute to Late Husband Ozzy
Nov. 13 2025, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne broke down in tears after hearing a gushing tribute to late husband Ozzy by Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rocker's widow was played the president's voice note by son Jack during a recording of their family's podcast, where they discussed the outpouring of support they’ve received since Ozzy’s passing in June.
'Unique And Talented'
Jack, 40, surprised both Sharon, 73, and sister Kelly, 41, by playing the recording.
Trump said: "Hi, Sharon — it's Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family.
"Ozzy was amazing — he was an amazing guy.
"I met him a few times and I wanna tell you he was unique in every way and talented."
The president wrapped up in saying: "So I just wanted to wish you the best and it's a tough thing, I know how close you were, and whatever I can do — take care of yourself, say hello to the family — thanks, bye."
Sharon responded by paying her own tribute to Trump, saying: "Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner. Whoever you like, there's half of people are gonna be in conflict.
"And now it's more so than ever in history, is it that people's choice of which party, which politician — you can't come out a winner."
Sharon said that she had taken with her a positive impression of Trump, 79, after appearing on his NBC series.
She explained: "All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month. I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to, his wife."
Sharon said Trump was always respectful to her during her time on Celebrity Apprentice.
"He was always, 'How are the children? How is Kelly?'" she said. "He was just a great guy to talk to and he has always treated me with respect."
The music manager then circled back to the most important factor she considered when evaluating Trump: treating others as you want to be treated.
"The thing is all I know is he has treated me with respect, your father with respect," Sharon said. "He wanted nothing from us — nothing. Melania, the same, nothing.'
Outpouring Of Support
Sharon said of the president and first lady: "They have been great."
She added she was appreciative for Trump "to take his time to do that for us" after Ozzy's death.
Sharon said that politics wasn't a factor in the way Trump treated her, as she has never voted in a U.S. election.
She said: "Listen, I'm not American; I can't vote — I don't want to vote. I don't vote for anyone. I vote for no one. Never have, never will."
Jack commended Trump's personal touch in comforting the grieving family in their time of need.
"Love him or hate him, he didn't have to call and leave a voicemail," he said.
Sharon added she felt the voicemail was indicative that Trump is not a president who lives "in a bubble," as he "knows what's going on in the streets."
She said: "He knows what is going on — and I can't say that for our prime minister (in the UK]). Again, for President Trump and Melania, thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
Ozzy died on June 22 aged 76 having battling numerous health conditions, including Parkinson’s.
His official death certificate lists "acute myocardial infarction" and "out of hospital cardiac arrest" under the cause of death section.
It also listed coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction as "joint causes" of the Black Sabbath frontman's death.