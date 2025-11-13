Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: America's Secret Spy Network – Experts Warn U.S. Government's $1Billion AI Surveillance Program Puts 'Every American Under Unprecedented Scrutiny'

Experts have warned the US government's $1B AI surveillance program puts every American under intense scrutiny.
Source: SHAMIN HAKY/UNSPLASH

Experts have warned the US government's $1B AI surveillance program puts every American under intense scrutiny.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

America's military, security and intelligence agencies are using artificial intelligence (AI) to spy on citizens, warn experts, who shockingly said Big Brother is already looking over your shoulder.

Billions of dollars in government AI deals have given Uncle Sam the unparalleled ability to monitor everything from social media posts and travel itineraries to financial transactions and citizens' whereabouts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Since January, nearly $1 billion in government money has gone to the AI surveillance firm Palantir Technologies, which has grown into a $433 billion business since the CIA's venture capital arm – In-Q-Tel – cofounded it in 2003 with billionaire tech titan Peter Thiel.

AI Surveillance Surge

Government agencies have expanded AI surveillance programs to monitor online activity and travel data.
Source: KEEPCODING/UNSPLASH

Government agencies have expanded AI surveillance programs to monitor online activity and travel data.

In October, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was outed by Wired Magazine as secretly assembling a 24/7, AI-driven social media surveillance team.

That news followed a published report noting ICE had inked a $2million contract with the Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions to allow federal agents to hack into any phone.

Meanwhile, the government spent approximately $800,000 to access passenger names, travel itineraries and payment details for 54 percent of global flights.

In July, the Pentagon awarded up to $200million each to an army of AI firms – including Google, Anthropic, xAI and OpenAI – to develop tools for defense and national security operations.

Experts warned artificial intelligence could expose every American to constant digital scrutiny.
Source: ALEXANDER GREY/UNSPLASH

Experts warned artificial intelligence could expose every American to constant digital scrutiny.

"This digital dragnet has the potential to place every American under unprecedented scrutiny," cautioned Pilar Marrero, a panelist at a recent American Community Media forum on government AI use.

"What starts as surveillance of immigrants can quickly become surveillance of all."

Speaking of cell phones, Matt Burk, a cybersecurity expert, told RadarOnline.com: "No one wants to admit it, but we're all carrying around the most sophisticated spying device ever known to man."

He added: "Everyone needs to not only be aware of the risks they face today, but of how to protect themselves from what's going on."

