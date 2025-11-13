EXCLUSIVE: America's Secret Spy Network – Experts Warn U.S. Government's $1Billion AI Surveillance Program Puts 'Every American Under Unprecedented Scrutiny'

America's military, security and intelligence agencies are using artificial intelligence (AI) to spy on citizens, warn experts, who shockingly said Big Brother is already looking over your shoulder.

Billions of dollars in government AI deals have given Uncle Sam the unparalleled ability to monitor everything from social media posts and travel itineraries to financial transactions and citizens' whereabouts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Since January, nearly $1 billion in government money has gone to the AI surveillance firm Palantir Technologies, which has grown into a $433 billion business since the CIA's venture capital arm – In-Q-Tel – cofounded it in 2003 with billionaire tech titan Peter Thiel.