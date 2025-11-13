Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Determined to Put an End to Her Awkwardness' With Anna Wintour After Paris Trip — and Wants to Team Up With Vogue's Queen for Business Projects

Meghan Markle has planned to end the awkwardness with Anna Wintour after Paris trip and forge a partnership.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has planned to end the awkwardness with Anna Wintour after Paris trip and forge a partnership.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Power-crazed Meghan Markle is on a mission to make media and fashion mogul Anna Wintour her new business sidekick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The duchess, 44, was spotted kissing up to the former Vogue magazine honcho, 75, at Paris Fashion Week in a bid to raise her profile among the fashion elite, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

Cozying Up To Anna

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Meghan Markle was seen chatting with Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week amid efforts to ease past tension.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was seen chatting with Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week amid efforts to ease past tension.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle also schmoozed with top designers and every celebrity in sight, including The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway, while leaving her henpecked hubby, Prince Harry, behind in California with their two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"Meghan's totally buzzing from this trip. She's saying it couldn't have gone any better as far as building connections and whetting her appetite for an exciting new chapter," shared an insider.

"She was determined to put an end to her awkwardness with Anna. It was a huge deal for her that they were seen on good terms. She's hoping they can sit down together soon and cook up some joint business projects."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the pair had an ugly falling-out in 2022 after the famously feisty editor got fed up with Markle's diva demands and pulled the plug on giving her a coveted cover on the British edition of the fashion bible.

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood Turns On Meghan And Harry

Article continues below advertisement
Anne Hathaway was one of the celebs Markle chatted with.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway was one of the celebs Markle chatted with.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, the popularity of the Duchess of Sussex and husband Harry, 41, has nosedived as celebrities and fans turn on them over their well-documented attacks on the British royal family.

Their deal with Netflix, which earned them $100million when they signed a five-year pact in 2020, has fallen flat, with Marklen's cringeworthy show, As Ever, suffering particular ridicule.

Article continues below advertisement

Trying To Build New Friendships In Hollywood

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Taylor Swift's wedding plans with Travis Kelce have been revealed, including guest list and who will walk her down the aisle.

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's 'Top Secret' Wedding Plans Revealed – From the Star-filled Guest List to Who Will Walk the Singer Down the Aisle to Marry NFL Star Travis Kelce

Ryan Seacrest's drastic weight loss has sparked pals' concern for his health as he seems constantly exhausted.

EXCLUSIVE: Shrinking Ryan Seacrest's Drastic Weight Loss Leaves Pals Concerned for His Health – 'He's Running on Empty and Seems Exhausted All the Time'

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Markle hopes to partner with Wintour on future business projects.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Markle hopes to partner with Wintour on future business projects.

But sources said the former B-list actress has lost none of her appetite for money and power, which is where Wintour – who's now Vogue's global editorial director and chief content officer of the Condé Nast empire – comes in.

"Meghan's convinced that with her drive and vision, coupled with Anna's experience and connections, they could totally clean up," added an insider.

"She's very excited to be building new A-list friendships, too, and truly believes this is the start of something special for her and her brand."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.