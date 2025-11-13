EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Determined to Put an End to Her Awkwardness' With Anna Wintour After Paris Trip — and Wants to Team Up With Vogue's Queen for Business Projects
Nov. 13 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Power-crazed Meghan Markle is on a mission to make media and fashion mogul Anna Wintour her new business sidekick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duchess, 44, was spotted kissing up to the former Vogue magazine honcho, 75, at Paris Fashion Week in a bid to raise her profile among the fashion elite, according to sources.
Cozying Up To Anna
Markle also schmoozed with top designers and every celebrity in sight, including The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway, while leaving her henpecked hubby, Prince Harry, behind in California with their two kids.
"Meghan's totally buzzing from this trip. She's saying it couldn't have gone any better as far as building connections and whetting her appetite for an exciting new chapter," shared an insider.
"She was determined to put an end to her awkwardness with Anna. It was a huge deal for her that they were seen on good terms. She's hoping they can sit down together soon and cook up some joint business projects."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the pair had an ugly falling-out in 2022 after the famously feisty editor got fed up with Markle's diva demands and pulled the plug on giving her a coveted cover on the British edition of the fashion bible.
Hollywood Turns On Meghan And Harry
Since then, the popularity of the Duchess of Sussex and husband Harry, 41, has nosedived as celebrities and fans turn on them over their well-documented attacks on the British royal family.
Their deal with Netflix, which earned them $100million when they signed a five-year pact in 2020, has fallen flat, with Marklen's cringeworthy show, As Ever, suffering particular ridicule.
Trying To Build New Friendships In Hollywood
But sources said the former B-list actress has lost none of her appetite for money and power, which is where Wintour – who's now Vogue's global editorial director and chief content officer of the Condé Nast empire – comes in.
"Meghan's convinced that with her drive and vision, coupled with Anna's experience and connections, they could totally clean up," added an insider.
"She's very excited to be building new A-list friendships, too, and truly believes this is the start of something special for her and her brand."