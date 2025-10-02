Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Devil Wears Prada' Drama Erupts on Set — Disney Studios 'Watering Down' Sequel Movie Sparking Fears of a 'Snoozefest Box Office Bomb'

photo of anne hathaway
Source: MEGA

'Devil Wears Prada' sequel sparks drama as Disney 'waters down' movie, raising fears of box office bomb.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Meryl Streep, 76, and Anne Hathaway, 42, have slipped back into their designer duds for The Devil Wears Prada 2 – and it seems there are a lot of devilish things already happening behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Behind-The-Scenes Details

Source: MEGA

Disney's no-tobacco policy prompts changes to Anne Hathaway's chain-smoking character in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

Disney has taken over for Fox 2000 Pictures on the production and doesn't allow tobacco use in films, throwing cold water on Hathaway's chain-smoking character, Andy Sachs. And Streep's icy character, Miranda Priestly, has apparently thawed.

Nearly 20 years later, writer Aline Brosh McKenna "almost has a grandmotherly quality to her these days," confided an insider, "and you can see how tempted she has been to give all these characters a happy ending and, especially, to ultimately redeem Meryl's character.

"In other words, Aline is just not the type of person to give this movie a dark or edgy ending."

Fears For Reviews

Aline Brosh McKenna is described as favoring a 'feel-good' ending for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Source: MEGA

Aline Brosh McKenna is described as favoring a 'feel-good' ending for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

Some fear the "watering down" of the razor-sharp material will create a snoozefest box office bomb.

Said the insider: "I just don't know if fans are going to buy a 'feel good' take on these characters that's closer to the Sex and the City movies than All About Eve."

