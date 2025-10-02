EXCLUSIVE: 'Devil Wears Prada' Drama Erupts on Set — Disney Studios 'Watering Down' Sequel Movie Sparking Fears of a 'Snoozefest Box Office Bomb'

Disney has taken over for Fox 2000 Pictures on the production and doesn't allow tobacco use in films, throwing cold water on Hathaway's chain-smoking character, Andy Sachs. And Streep's icy character, Miranda Priestly, has apparently thawed.

Nearly 20 years later, writer Aline Brosh McKenna "almost has a grandmotherly quality to her these days," confided an insider, "and you can see how tempted she has been to give all these characters a happy ending and, especially, to ultimately redeem Meryl's character.

"In other words, Aline is just not the type of person to give this movie a dark or edgy ending."