EXCLUSIVE: 'Devil Wears Prada' Drama Erupts on Set — Disney Studios 'Watering Down' Sequel Movie Sparking Fears of a 'Snoozefest Box Office Bomb'
Oct. 2 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Meryl Streep, 76, and Anne Hathaway, 42, have slipped back into their designer duds for The Devil Wears Prada 2 – and it seems there are a lot of devilish things already happening behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Behind-The-Scenes Details
Disney has taken over for Fox 2000 Pictures on the production and doesn't allow tobacco use in films, throwing cold water on Hathaway's chain-smoking character, Andy Sachs. And Streep's icy character, Miranda Priestly, has apparently thawed.
Nearly 20 years later, writer Aline Brosh McKenna "almost has a grandmotherly quality to her these days," confided an insider, "and you can see how tempted she has been to give all these characters a happy ending and, especially, to ultimately redeem Meryl's character.
"In other words, Aline is just not the type of person to give this movie a dark or edgy ending."
Fears For Reviews
Some fear the "watering down" of the razor-sharp material will create a snoozefest box office bomb.
Said the insider: "I just don't know if fans are going to buy a 'feel good' take on these characters that's closer to the Sex and the City movies than All About Eve."