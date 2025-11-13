EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's 'Top Secret' Wedding Plans Revealed – From the Star-filled Guest List to Who Will Walk the Singer Down the Aisle to Marry NFL Star Travis Kelce
Nov. 13 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Altar-bound Taylor Swift has confirmed she's planning an over-the-top wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce – and Hollywood is bracing for the ceremony of the century, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that the smitten songbird – worth a whopping $2.1 billion– is earmarking mega millions for the lavish event, currently penciled in for early to mid-2026.
Taylor's Plans To Go Big
According to reports, it was speculated the Love Story singer would wed in an intimate affair with just a few close pals and family members in attendance.
But insiders claimed the 35-year-old bride-to-be is prepping for a once-in-a-lifetime extravaganza.
"I'm so excited about it," Swift gushed to British talk show host Graham Norton recently.
"I know it's gonna be fun to plan," adding that she'd nixed the idea of limiting the guest list.
An insider revealed: "Taylor went back and forth, but she's decided there's no sense in doing a wedding on the smaller side. There's no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she'll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer.
"At least 300 guests, including some of the biggest names in entertainment, will be invited."
The Guest List Reveal
Topping the guest list is Swift's close pal Selena Gomez, who recently wed Benny Blanco, with the Shake It Off superstar in attendance, said the source.
Others certain to make the cut are Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid, and childhood friend Abigail Anderson, added the source.
She'll be walked down the aisle by her dad, Scott, 73, while Kelce, 36, will have his big brother, ex-NFL star Jason Kelce, 37, as his best man and Mahomes, his childhood buddy Aric Jones and barber pal Pat Regan as groomsmen, said the source.
Wedding Details In The Works
The wedding venue is still undecided, but Taylor is likely to take the mic along with her pal Gomez and singer Sabrina Carpenter, added the source.
"Taylor and Travis may not have started actively working with a wedding planner, but she's already working on the menu, entertainment, lighting, vows and décor," shared an inside source.
"Guests will likely be flown to the location, which will be top secret and made known to the guests at the last minute.
"Money isn't a factor but Taylor wants to get this absolutely right. At the same time, she realizes there will be some slip-ups. She's braced for a rollercoaster."