Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's 'Top Secret' Wedding Plans Revealed – From the Star-filled Guest List to Who Will Walk the Singer Down the Aisle to Marry NFL Star Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's wedding plans with Travis Kelce have been revealed, including guest list and who will walk her down the aisle.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's wedding plans with Travis Kelce have been revealed, including guest list and who will walk her down the aisle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Altar-bound Taylor Swift has confirmed she's planning an over-the-top wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce – and Hollywood is bracing for the ceremony of the century, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com that the smitten songbird – worth a whopping $2.1 billion– is earmarking mega millions for the lavish event, currently penciled in for early to mid-2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor's Plans To Go Big

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift gushed about planning her lavish wedding to Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift gushed about planning her lavish wedding to Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, it was speculated the Love Story singer would wed in an intimate affair with just a few close pals and family members in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

But insiders claimed the 35-year-old bride-to-be is prepping for a once-in-a-lifetime extravaganza.

"I'm so excited about it," Swift gushed to British talk show host Graham Norton recently.

"I know it's gonna be fun to plan," adding that she'd nixed the idea of limiting the guest list.

An insider revealed: "Taylor went back and forth, but she's decided there's no sense in doing a wedding on the smaller side. There's no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she'll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer.

"At least 300 guests, including some of the biggest names in entertainment, will be invited."

Article continues below advertisement

The Guest List Reveal

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Brittany Mahomes are expected guests at Swift and Kelce's 2026 ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Topping the guest list is Swift's close pal Selena Gomez, who recently wed Benny Blanco, with the Shake It Off superstar in attendance, said the source.

Others certain to make the cut are Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid, and childhood friend Abigail Anderson, added the source.

She'll be walked down the aisle by her dad, Scott, 73, while Kelce, 36, will have his big brother, ex-NFL star Jason Kelce, 37, as his best man and Mahomes, his childhood buddy Aric Jones and barber pal Pat Regan as groomsmen, said the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Details In The Works

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Ryan Seacrest's drastic weight loss has sparked pals' concern for his health as he seems constantly exhausted.

EXCLUSIVE: Shrinking Ryan Seacrest's Drastic Weight Loss Leaves Pals Concerned for His Health – 'He's Running on Empty and Seems Exhausted All the Time'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have sparked marriage trouble rumors as they spend more time apart.

EXCLUSIVE: On the Rocks? Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Spark Marriage Trouble Rumors as Couple 'Spends More and More Time Apart'

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Jason Kelce will serve as best man when his brother marries pop superstar Swift.
Source: MEGA

A source said Jason Kelce will serve as best man when his brother marries pop superstar Swift.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The wedding venue is still undecided, but Taylor is likely to take the mic along with her pal Gomez and singer Sabrina Carpenter, added the source.

"Taylor and Travis may not have started actively working with a wedding planner, but she's already working on the menu, entertainment, lighting, vows and décor," shared an inside source.

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Swift plans a secret wedding location with guests flown in at the last minute.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Swift plans a secret wedding location with guests flown in at the last minute.

"Guests will likely be flown to the location, which will be top secret and made known to the guests at the last minute.

"Money isn't a factor but Taylor wants to get this absolutely right. At the same time, she realizes there will be some slip-ups. She's braced for a rollercoaster."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.