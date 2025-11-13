EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's 'Top Secret' Wedding Plans Revealed – From the Star-filled Guest List to Who Will Walk the Singer Down the Aisle to Marry NFL Star Travis Kelce

But insiders claimed the 35-year-old bride-to-be is prepping for a once-in-a-lifetime extravaganza.

"I'm so excited about it," Swift gushed to British talk show host Graham Norton recently.

"I know it's gonna be fun to plan," adding that she'd nixed the idea of limiting the guest list.

An insider revealed: "Taylor went back and forth, but she's decided there's no sense in doing a wedding on the smaller side. There's no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she'll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer.

"At least 300 guests, including some of the biggest names in entertainment, will be invited."