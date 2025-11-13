Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Shrinking Ryan Seacrest's Drastic Weight Loss Leaves Pals Concerned for His Health – 'He's Running on Empty and Seems Exhausted All the Time'

Ryan Seacrest's drastic weight loss has sparked pals' concern for his health as he seems constantly exhausted.
Source: MEGA

Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Rail-thin Ryan Seacrest's skin-and-bones appearance is worrying friends and fans of the "busiest man in Hollywood," RadarOnline.com can reveal

In a preview for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune posted recently to the show's Instagram page, the 50-year-old looked more skeletal than ever.

Ryan's Shocking Appearance

Fans express concern over Ryan Seacrest's noticeably thin appearance in a recent TV preview.
Source: MEGA

Commenters immediately took notice – "Is that Ryan? He is not looking well," one posted.

Another added: "Ryan is too thin, and his face looks gaunt." A third said, "I can't watch Ryan anymore until he regains a more healthy weight."

His slimmed-down appearance has been alarming insiders for months, but now he's looking more cadaverous than ever.

Ryan insisted his drastic weight loss is due to a Mediterranean-style diet and exercise, including strength training and Pilates.

And a source shares the star is doing great and is very happy and healthy.

"But he doesn't look healthy," another source told RadarOnline.com. "His clothes just hang on his frame. There's a hollowness to his cheeks, and even his neck and shoulders look scrawny."

Ryan's Busy Schedule Taking A Toll

The 'American Idol' and 'Wheel of Fortune' host faces health worries amid nonstop work schedule.
Source: MEGA

According to an insider: "He loves to tell people how much he eats and that he's indulging in pasta and carbs, and that he's absolutely fine, but no one is buying that."

Many believe it's a result of taking on too many high-profile projects.

"He's been running himself ragged doing American Idol and Wheel of Fortune," said the source.

"Then he has his weekday morning radio show and his weekly American Top 40 countdown program. He's running on empty and seems exhausted all the time."

Now, people in his inner circle are worried he may start to experience serious health consequences if something doesn't change.

