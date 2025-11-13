EXCLUSIVE: On the Rocks? Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Spark Marriage Trouble Rumors as Couple 'Spends More and More Time Apart'
Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Conscious uncoupler Gwyneth Paltrow's second marriage, to screenwriter Brad Falchuk, may be unraveling, with sources telling RadarOnline.com they're spending more and more time apart.
"For people who have known them as a couple for years, it looks bad," said the insider.
'Discarding' People
The insider continued: "Gwyneth gets tired of people and discards them when she's done with them – not just professionally, but personally.
"When she and Chris Martin divorced, it was totally on Paltrow's terms – right down to the public statement she made about them splitting up."
Now, with her kids, Apple Martin, 21, and Moses Martin, 19, off at college, the Goop founder is focusing on her next chapter, both as an actress and a businesswoman.
According to the insider: "There's less overlap than ever between Brad and Gwyneth and the real tell here is how she has approached her comeback to acting this year" – beginning with a romantic role opposite Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.
The Shakespeare in Love star, 53, didn't really consult Falchuk, 54, before taking the part.
"It was just another big decision she made without taking him into consideration," said the insider.
Brad On The Sidelines
"Brad is just sitting on the sidelines like his opinion doesn't matter, even though he's an incredibly successful writer and producer in his own right," the insider noted. Some of his high-profile projects include American Horror Story, 9-1-1, The Politician and Glee.
While early in their relationship, they collaborated whenever they could, "that just doesn't happen anymore, and everybody can see it," said the insider.
Despite the red flags, "Gwyneth gets very defensive if anyone dares to suggest there could be trouble between her and Brad," said the source.
"She insists people are only saying that because they don't know what a healthy relationship looks like – she thinks it's a good thing that she and Brad aren't codependent."
People Will 'Continue To Talk'
But the insider said she's just trying to put a positive spin on a deteriorating situation.
"She can brush off speculation all she wants, but until she and Brad start spending a whole lot more time together, people are going to continue to talk," the source added.