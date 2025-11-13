EXCLUSIVE: On the Rocks? Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Spark Marriage Trouble Rumors as Couple 'Spends More and More Time Apart'

Now, with her kids, Apple Martin, 21, and Moses Martin, 19, off at college, the Goop founder is focusing on her next chapter, both as an actress and a businesswoman.

According to the insider: "There's less overlap than ever between Brad and Gwyneth and the real tell here is how she has approached her comeback to acting this year" – beginning with a romantic role opposite Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.

The Shakespeare in Love star, 53, didn't really consult Falchuk, 54, before taking the part.

"It was just another big decision she made without taking him into consideration," said the insider.