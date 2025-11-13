EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb Gives Up on Finding New Love After Failed Reunion With Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman — 'She Sees It's for the Best'

Said an insider: "She was thinking he was coming back and even expecting it for so long, but now she's saying she's finally given up and sees it's for the best.

"She has started to turn her attention to other people and had some dates, but that's not panning out well.

"All roads lead back to Joel because what they had was special."

But an insider blamed the former TV star for the breakup, saying Kotb thought their romance "needed to be something else."