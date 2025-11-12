Email Scandal Explodes: Jeffrey Epstein's Plot to 'Let Trump Hang Himself' Ahead of 2016 Election Revealed In Leaked Messages
Nov. 12 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein plotted to let Donald Trump "hang himself" according to new leaked emails, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to messages that were released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee today, the disgraced financier referred to Trump in emails with Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff for over eight years.
Michael Wolff Had Over 100 Hours of Conversation With Jeffrey Epstein
From approximately 2014 to 2019, Wolff recorded over 100 hours of conversation with Epstein, detailing their contact was a working relationship for several book projects, including Fire and Fury, which recounted the first Trump administration.
Wolff emailed Epstein in a December 15, 2015 email with the subject "heads up."
This was the day the Republican primary debate aired on CNN.
Jeffrey Epstein Was Tipped Off Donald Trump May Be Asked 'About His Relationship' With Him
In the exchange, Wolff told Epstein he'd heard CNN was "planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you – either on air or in scrum afterwards."
"If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?" Epstein asked him.
"I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency," Wolff responded.
"You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."
Karoline Leavitt Was Fuming Over the Leaked Emails
Karoline Leavitt fired back at the emails regarding Trump being leaked today, calling them "selectively leaked emails" the Democrats sent "to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump."
In one email Leavitt was referring to, dated April 2, 2011, Epstein wrote to Maxwell, "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump.. Virgina [sic] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned. Oolice chief. etc. I'm 75% there."
"I have been thinking about that…"
In the initial email that had been leaked, Virginia Giuffre's name had been redacted and labeled as victim.
Leavitt fumed over this as well, stating: "The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn't have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions."
In another email from 2018, Barack Obama's White House lawyer Kathryn Ruemmle sent Epstein a link to a piece about Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, who pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws in regard to paying hush money to adult actress Stormy Daniels.
"You see, I know how dirty Donald is. My guess is that non lawyers NY biz people have no idea. What it means to have your fixer flip," Epstein replied.
In her posthumous memoir, Giuffre asserted Trump did nothing wrong.
Trump, in a prior interview, asserted he expelled Epstein from his club for poaching spa employees, one of whom was Giuffre.
In a 2019 email to Wolff, Epstein acknowledged being thrown out of Mar-a-Lago.
"Trump said he asked me to resign," he wrote. "Never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."
Maxwell was recently interviewed, and, like Giuffre, said Trump "did nothing wrong" and was not involved in any of Epstein's criminal activities.