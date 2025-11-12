Email Scandal Explodes: Jeffrey Epstein's Plot to 'Let Trump Hang Himself' Ahead of 2016 Election Revealed In Leaked Messages

In the exchange, Wolff told Epstein he'd heard CNN was "planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you – either on air or in scrum afterwards."

"If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?" Epstein asked him.

"I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency," Wolff responded.

"You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."