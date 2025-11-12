Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Bombshell: Jeffrey Epstein Reveals Trump 'Knew About the Girls' in 2019 Email — Months Before Sick Pedo Was Found Dead in Jail

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The House Oversight Committee has released shocking emails from Jeffrey Epstein mentioning Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed Donald Trump "knew about the girls" he and his madam Ghislaine Maxwell sexually abused in an email sent months before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The email was part of a batch of private correspondence from Epstein released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in an apparent attempt to pressure the Justice Department as the public called for transparency and the full release of the Epstein files.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Email

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Epstein claimed the president 'knew about the girls' in an email sent months before his death.

The email released by House Democrats was sent from the late convicted pedophile to author Michael Wolff on January, 31, 2019. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex-trafficking trial months later in August.

In the email, Epstein was seemingly responding to Trump's claims alleging he kicked the disgraced financier out of his private Florida club Mar-a-Lago upon learning he was recruiting girls and young women from the spa.

Epstein wrote: "(Trump) said he asked me to resign. (I was) never a member ever.

"(Of) course he knew about the girls as he asked (Ghislaine) to stop."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's Calendar Leaks New Bombshell: Israeli Spy Stayed for Weeks at a Time at Sick Pedo's Manhattan Apartment, Had Secret Meetings Before Wire Transfers

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump and Right-Wingers Accused of Launching 'Hitler-Style Attack' on 'Weak-Minded' BBC to 'Dismantle Democracy'

This is a developing story. More to come...

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.