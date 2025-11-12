Bombshell: Jeffrey Epstein Reveals Trump 'Knew About the Girls' in 2019 Email — Months Before Sick Pedo Was Found Dead in Jail

The email was part of a batch of private correspondence from Epstein released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in an apparent attempt to pressure the Justice Department as the public called for transparency and the full release of the Epstein files.

Late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed Donald Trump "knew about the girls" he and his madam Ghislaine Maxwell sexually abused in an email sent months before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Epstein claimed the president 'knew about the girls' in an email sent months before his death.

The email released by House Democrats was sent from the late convicted pedophile to author Michael Wolff on January, 31, 2019. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex-trafficking trial months later in August.

In the email, Epstein was seemingly responding to Trump's claims alleging he kicked the disgraced financier out of his private Florida club Mar-a-Lago upon learning he was recruiting girls and young women from the spa.

Epstein wrote: "(Trump) said he asked me to resign. (I was) never a member ever.

"(Of) course he knew about the girls as he asked (Ghislaine) to stop."