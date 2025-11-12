Your tip
Sydney Sweeney's Movie 'Flopped' Because She 'Didn’'t Show Enough Skin' Claims Plus-Size Model Who Says Fans 'Don't Know What To Make Of Her' With Clothes On

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Ella Halikas
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's latest movie 'Christy' 'flopped' at the box office because she 'didn't show enough skin', claims model Ella Halikas.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 9:08 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney's latest movie flopped because she didn't "show enough skin", according to plus-size model Ella Halikas.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sports Illustrated pin-up, 28, claims audiences "don't know what to make of" Sweeney when she takes on acting roles which don't require her to strip off.

'Hot And Beautiful'

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney 'covered' up for the role which confused audiences, claims Halikas.

When asked if Christy underperformed because it's not Sweeney's "usual half naked kind of role", Halikas said: "All I will say is that I think that she had branded herself, and people know of her, in a lot of her roles for showing skin, showing the ta ta's, feeling hot and beautiful.

"And I feel like when you're more covered, and you're not in that role, they're kind of like 'We don't know what to make of it' right?"

She added: "I feel like she's almost branded herself to be this beautiful woman on screen where they're gonna see that body, so if they don't, and it's kind of a different role for her, I feel like maybe you miss the crowd or audience that way."

Confusing Viewers By Keeping Clothes On

picture of Ella Halikas
Source: MEGA

Halikas claims audiences 'don't know what to think of' Sweeney when she's not taking her clothes off.

The film sees Sweeney, 28, playing Hall of Fame boxer Christy Martin, a role that's a total departure from her sexy blonde bombshell image.

Over its opening weekend, Christy ranked in the top 12 worst ever for movies showing on more than 2000 screens, grossing a meager $1.3million after being released in 2,011 theaters — averaging $649 per venue,

In response to her critics, Sweeney wrote on Instagram on Monday: "I am so deeply proud of this movie. proud of the film David (Michôd, director) made proud of the story we told.

"Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

'It's Not About The Numbers'

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney defended the movie's poor performance at the box office.

"This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy's story could save lives.

"Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I'm proud.

"Why? Because we don't always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact and Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you Christy. I love you."

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin
Source: MEGA

Sweeney was accused of 'ruining' the movie by actress Ruby Rose, who claims she was initially set to play Christy Martin, left.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week actress Ruby Rose, 39, who claims she was originally meant to play the lead role, also hit out at Sweeney, 28, for "ruining" the movie.

She branded her a "credit" and accused the Euphoria star of "hating gay people" during an astonishing rant on Threads.

On Sweeney, Orange Is The New Black actress Rose — who refers to Christy as "Cherry" — said: "The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material.

"Most of us were actually gay. It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time.

"'For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the 'people.'

"None of 'the people' want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better."

