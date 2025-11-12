Sydney Sweeney's Movie 'Flopped' Because She 'Didn’'t Show Enough Skin' Claims Plus-Size Model Who Says Fans 'Don't Know What To Make Of Her' With Clothes On

When asked if Christy underperformed because it's not Sweeney's "usual half naked kind of role", Halikas said: "All I will say is that I think that she had branded herself, and people know of her, in a lot of her roles for showing skin, showing the ta ta's, feeling hot and beautiful.

"And I feel like when you're more covered, and you're not in that role, they're kind of like 'We don't know what to make of it' right?"

She added: "I feel like she's almost branded herself to be this beautiful woman on screen where they're gonna see that body, so if they don't, and it's kind of a different role for her, I feel like maybe you miss the crowd or audience that way."