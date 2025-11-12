Cheryl Hines Broke Out in 'Hives' the First Time She Met Donald Trump And Reveals Advisors Joked 'You Must Be Allergic to President'
Nov. 12 2025, Updated 8:12 a.m. ET
Cheryl Hines claims she broke out in "hives" during her first ever meeting with Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedy actress, 60, joked her appearance became so distressing, she looked like a casualty from the plastic surgery show, Botched.
'I Looked Like Somebody From 'Botched''
The veteran star had travelled to Milwaukee on the eve of the Republican Convention in 2024, expecting to join her husband Robert Kennedy Jr., 71, after his meeting with the then presidential candidate.
But instead, she was ushered into a private hotel suite, where she found herself face to face with Trump — complete with a bandage on his ear following the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Writing in her new memoir, Unscripted, Hines — who was already suffering from stress — said: "Oh my God. I wasn't mentally prepared for this."
The meeting lasted about an hour and a half, and the moment she left, she broke out in hives.
Unexpected First Meeting With Prez
"I've never broken out in hives before, not once," she writes, "but suddenly I had hives all up and down my arms and I could feel them making their way across my abdomen.
"Was I allergic to something there?
"That night, one of Bobby's staff joked that I must've been allergic to President Trump."
As the evening wore on, the hives only got worse, making their way down her legs.
Then, at dinner, she started to feel something strange happen to her face.
Escaping to the bathroom, she looked in the mirror and saw her bottom lip had swelled to the size of a baby carrot.
Assassination Fears
"Between my hives and my swollen lip, I really was a sight to see," she writes.
"I looked like a casualty from Botched, the show about plastic surgery gone wrong."
A doctor ruled out an allergic reaction and told her the unusual symptoms were probably caused by stress.
"I'd advise you to try to find a way to not be so stressed," he suggested.
"'Oh, okay, I'll work on that,' I said as my rubbery lips bounced up and down.'"
She was given steroids, and 'flew home with my EpiPen in one hand and hiding my crazy lips with the other," she writes.
Hines spent the entire flight taking note of every time she swallowed, for fear her throat might close up.
"It was the perfect kick-off to my new effort in finding a way to be less stressed as the doctor suggested."
Hines' stress levels rocked over fears of her husband's safety, sparked by the attempted assassination on Trump on July 13
At the time, Kennedy was ramping up his own presidential campaign, first as a Democrat and then as an independent,
She explained: "Clearly, my concern for Bobby's safety during the campaign was for good reason.
"I wished he wasn't out there in crowds of people every day. The risk was too great.
"Bobby kept calling me in between TV appearances that night (of the assassination attempt). News outlets wanted to talk to him about the assassination attempt."