Cheryl Hines Broke Out in 'Hives' the First Time She Met Donald Trump And Reveals Advisors Joked 'You Must Be Allergic to President'

The veteran star had travelled to Milwaukee on the eve of the Republican Convention in 2024, expecting to join her husband Robert Kennedy Jr., 71, after his meeting with the then presidential candidate.

But instead, she was ushered into a private hotel suite, where she found herself face to face with Trump — complete with a bandage on his ear following the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Writing in her new memoir, Unscripted, Hines — who was already suffering from stress — said: "Oh my God. I wasn't mentally prepared for this."

The meeting lasted about an hour and a half, and the moment she left, she broke out in hives.