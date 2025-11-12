Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson 'Makes Peace' With Aunt Janet Following Explosive Rift – as Michael's Daughter is Locked in $2Billion Estate War With Lawyers

Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Savvy Paris Jackson appears to be recruiting her famous aunt Janet Jackson to join her side in the battle against the lawyers for her father Michael Jackson's embattled estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old spitfire accuses the legal eagles of brazenly siphoning off cash from the King of Pop's estate.

Finally Coming Together

Source: MEGA

So during Paris Fashion Week, she was caught on camera lovingly embracing the Rhythm Nation superstar, 59, in a move meant to demonstrate the two have made peace in a joint effort to protect MJ's legacy.

"Janet and the family acknowledge that their relationship has been frosty at best, but Paris is hoping to convince her aunt to put their differences aside for the good of the family," the source said.

As RadarOnline.com reported, peeved Paris filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court demanding a full accounting of legal expenses after spotting alleged "irregular payments" made by the executors of MJ's estate, John Branca and John McClain.

The two deny the allegation, citing the need for cash to battle lawsuits lodged by three men accusing the Gloved One of sexual abuse.

Sources said Paris and Janet orchestrated the public reunion to signal that they are united in the fight.

Fighting For Justice

Source: MEGA

Janet had very little contact with Paris after Michael suffered a fatal overdose of the prescription anesthetic propofol at age 50 in 2009.

At various times since then, Paris and her brothers, Prince Jackson, 28, and Bigi, 23, formerly known as Blanket Jackson, have been estranged from the rest of the family, a source said.

They've accused their aunts and uncles of trying to seize control of their dad's estate, which has an estimated worth of $2 billion.

At one point, several of Michael's siblings even blocked his kids from seeing their ailing grandmother, Katherine Jackson, now 95.

Begging Paris To Stop Trashing Upcoming Film

Source: MEGA

The Thriller hitmaker's three kids alienated themselves from the family when they agreed to sell half of their father's music catalog to Sony for $600 million, despite Katherine's unsuccessful court fight to keep the asset within the family.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Paris added fuel to the fire by blasting the upcoming biopic of her father on social media, even though the film is expected to rake millions of dollars into the family coffers – Jermaine Jackson's son Jaafar, 29, is portraying his late uncle.

As part of their truce, Janet is trying to convince Paris to stop trashing the film, an insider said.

