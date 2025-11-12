EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson 'Makes Peace' With Aunt Janet Following Explosive Rift – as Michael's Daughter is Locked in $2Billion Estate War With Lawyers

Janet had very little contact with Paris after Michael suffered a fatal overdose of the prescription anesthetic propofol at age 50 in 2009.

At various times since then, Paris and her brothers, Prince Jackson, 28, and Bigi, 23, formerly known as Blanket Jackson, have been estranged from the rest of the family, a source said.

They've accused their aunts and uncles of trying to seize control of their dad's estate, which has an estimated worth of $2 billion.

At one point, several of Michael's siblings even blocked his kids from seeing their ailing grandmother, Katherine Jackson, now 95.