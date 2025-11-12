EXCLUSIVE: Teddi Mellencamp's Miraculous Comeback – 'RHOBH' Alum Has 'No Detectable Cancer' After Agonizing Stage 4 Battle

Mellencamp endured 16 surgeries for melanoma skin cancer before being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year. In February, doctors found four golf ball-sized tumors on her brain, forcing emergency surgery.

Just three weeks later came the discovery of five more tumors in her brain and lungs.

At the time, oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg, who has not treated Mellencamp, stated the stunning blonde may have less than a year to live.