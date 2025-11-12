EXCLUSIVE: Teddi Mellencamp's Miraculous Comeback – 'RHOBH' Alum Has 'No Detectable Cancer' After Agonizing Stage 4 Battle
Nov. 12 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
TV housewife Teddi Mellencamp is still undergoing cancer treatment, but recently received miraculous news, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer," the 44-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed on October 3. "When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like numb."
The Big News For Teddi
The incredible health news comes months after Mellencamp revealed doctors had given her a 50-50 chance of surviving the cancer battle she's been waging since 2022.
Mellencamp endured 16 surgeries for melanoma skin cancer before being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year. In February, doctors found four golf ball-sized tumors on her brain, forcing emergency surgery.
Just three weeks later came the discovery of five more tumors in her brain and lungs.
At the time, oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg, who has not treated Mellencamp, stated the stunning blonde may have less than a year to live.
Much Brighter Future
"More times than not, more tumors pop up even as doctors treat the existing ones," he noted. "The cure rate is unfortunately very low."
But with the joyous news that she has no detectable cancer, Mellencamp's future is much brighter, although her health struggles aren't over yet.
Teddi's Good Days And Bad Days
"I'm still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be," says the mother of three.
She'll continue immunotherapy for a year, adding, "I'm not considered in remission or anything like that. I still have a compromised immune system. So I have to still be careful."
She noted: "The way the [doctors] said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered ... in remission."