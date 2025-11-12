EXCLUSIVE: Cher's 'Broke' Son Elijah Blue 'Begging Mom for Cash' After 'Blowing Through His Trust Fund for Years' and Owing Ex-wife $26K Following Divorce

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the troubled 49-year-old son of late rocker Gregg Allman was last spotted on August 6 shuffling out of Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont. He'd checked into the Sunset Strip spot, where rooms run from $700 to $1,100 per night, following another rehab stint after an alleged drug overdose.

"Right now, Elijah is sofa-surfing between friends' places and cheaper hotels, because he doesn't have the means to stay at the fancy five-star places he loves," the source said.

"He takes a lot of pride at not being traceable. In his mind it's nobody's business where he parks his head at night and – most certainly – he doesn't want his mom or the media hunting him down."