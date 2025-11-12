Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher's 'Broke' Son Elijah Blue 'Begging Mom for Cash' After 'Blowing Through His Trust Fund for Years' and Owing Ex-wife $26K Following Divorce

Source: MEGA

Cher's son, Elijah Blue, struggles financially after blowing his trust fund and owing his ex-wife $26K.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Cher's deadbeat son, Elijah Blue Allman, is set to beg his I Got You Babe mommy to bail him out to the tune of $26,000.

Court documents reviewed by RadarOnline.com show the drug-challenged musician owes the dough to his estranged wife, Marieangela King, for failing to fork over $16,000 in back spousal support and $10,000 in legal fees pending the outcome of their divorce.

Elijah Has Been Burning Through Cash

Source: MEGA

Cher's troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, struggles to pay debts amid ongoing divorce battle.

"Elijah has been burning through his trust fund cash for years now, and the word is that he's broke as a joke," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"He's got no real way of paying this money, so going cap in hand to his mom is his best chance to climb out of debt."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the troubled 49-year-old son of late rocker Gregg Allman was last spotted on August 6 shuffling out of Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont. He'd checked into the Sunset Strip spot, where rooms run from $700 to $1,100 per night, following another rehab stint after an alleged drug overdose.

"Right now, Elijah is sofa-surfing between friends' places and cheaper hotels, because he doesn't have the means to stay at the fancy five-star places he loves," the source said.

"He takes a lot of pride at not being traceable. In his mind it's nobody's business where he parks his head at night and – most certainly – he doesn't want his mom or the media hunting him down."

Elijah And Cher's Troubles

Source: MEGA

Cher once sought conservatorship of Allman due to alleged substance issues.

The Believe singer, 79, applied for conservatorship of her second-born in December 2023 due to his alleged substance abuse and mental health issues. By the following September, lawyers revealed she dropped the application.

King filed to end her 13-year marriage to Elijah in April, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In her August 8 filing, she said: "I have not received any payments from Respondent. To my knowledge, he is staying at an expensive hotel and ignoring his obligations."

Cher's History Of Bailing Out Her Troubled Son

Source: MEGA

Marieangela King claimed estranged husband, Allman, ignored spousal support obligations.

Despite Elijah's struggles, the insider said Cher – who's worth an estimated $360 million – loves her son and will most likely give him the dough.

"It'll be a big test of Cher's resolve, since the last thing she wants is to hand over a dime to this woman, via Elijah or otherwise," the source told RadarOnline.com.

"But at the end of the day he is her flesh and blood and she has a long history of bailing him out."

