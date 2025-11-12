Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Nude Photo Nightmare! Actor Left 'Mortified' as Steamy Snaps With Gwyneth Paltrow Resurface

Brad Pitt has been left mortified as his nude photos with Gwyneth Paltrow resurface, calling it an invasion of privacy.
Nov. 12 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

A long-forgotten nude picture scandal has resurfaced to bite Brad Pitt in the butt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The big-screen heartthrob is horrified by revelations a money-hungry creep is peddling the steamy, nearly 30-year-old photos for a stunning $450,000, a Hollywood insider close to the actor revealed to RadarOnline.com.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow are reportedly mortified as decades-old nude photos resurface for sale.
According to reports, the Moneyball actor is seen frolicking with his bare-breasted then-squeeze Gwyneth Paltrow in the snaps.

"Brad is mortified. The photos were an invasion of privacy and what was supposed to be a fun and private time with Gwyneth turned into a dirty spectacle for the public," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"Now that Brad and Gwyneth each have grown children, they certainly do not want them to see this scandal from their past resurrected."

Last month, a Michigan resident claimed to have the one and ONLY copy of the 1997 Playgirl magazine with a six-page spread of then 31-year-old Pitt and the Shakespeare in Love beauty enjoying a romantic 10-day getaway on the exotic Caribbean island of St. Barthelemy.

"I got it hot off the press," the fast-talking seller said. "It is in absolute pristine uncirculated condition. The whole thing is there from start to finish."

The pictures snapped by a cameraman hiding in bushes show the former couple kissing passionately.

In one sexy image, Pitt playfully palms Paltrow's bare bottom while on the balcony of their $1,500-a-night hotel terrace.

A seller is allegedly offering a pristine copy of the 1997 'Playgirl' issue featuring Pitt for $450,000.

Other photos show the naked stud prancing around the terrace, reading, sitting at the breakfast table, contorting his body like a pole dancer and squeezing his nipple.

In 1997, Pitt filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court and was granted an injunction forcing the publishers of Playgirl to recall every August issue with the screaming headline Brad Pitt Nude! – even though the magazine had already been mailed out to subscribers and had flown off newsstands.

The one person who snagged the magazine is apparently the same individual who revealed the photos were being sold.

"There were a few copies that got sent out and he [Pitt] thought he had gotten them all," the black marketeer bragged in a rapid-fire sales pitch.

"When the sh*t hit the fan, he was trying to stop the release. But by the time the judge issued the injunction, I already had mine."

Sources say Paltrow burst into tears after seeing the leaked photos with Pitt.
The Legends of the Fall stud, 61, was panicked about how family members back home in his native Oklahoma would react after seeing his naked truth, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Brad comes from a conservative, middle-American family and knows how much they will be hurt by these pictures," a second source close to the actor said.

To make matters worse: "Gwyneth burst into tears when she saw the pictures," the insider revealed.

Shania Twain revealed Pitt's 1997 nude scandal inspired her hit song 'That Don't Impress Me Much.'
Pitt's nudie pics again made headlines in 2017 when country singer Shania Twain said they prompted her to pen the hit song That Don't Impress Me Much.

Twain, now 60, told Billboard magazine she was baking cookies and talking about the scandal when inspiration struck.

"I just thought, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, 'Well, that don't impress me much, I mean, what is all the fuss,'" Twain recalled.

An insider claimed Pitt fears the revived nude photo scandal could tarnish his leading man image.
But the Hollywood insider said Pitt, a dad of six who's dating 32-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, still wants the nude snaps to remain dead and buried.

"Brad tried to kill the photographs with a lawsuit because he was afraid it was going to damage his leading man status in legitimate film projects," the insider said.

"With the pictures resurfacing again, it's becoming a never-ending nightmare."

