EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Nude Photo Nightmare! Actor Left 'Mortified' as Steamy Snaps With Gwyneth Paltrow Resurface

According to reports, the Moneyball actor is seen frolicking with his bare-breasted then-squeeze Gwyneth Paltrow in the snaps.

"Brad is mortified. The photos were an invasion of privacy and what was supposed to be a fun and private time with Gwyneth turned into a dirty spectacle for the public," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"Now that Brad and Gwyneth each have grown children, they certainly do not want them to see this scandal from their past resurrected."

Last month, a Michigan resident claimed to have the one and ONLY copy of the 1997 Playgirl magazine with a six-page spread of then 31-year-old Pitt and the Shakespeare in Love beauty enjoying a romantic 10-day getaway on the exotic Caribbean island of St. Barthelemy.

"I got it hot off the press," the fast-talking seller said. "It is in absolute pristine uncirculated condition. The whole thing is there from start to finish."

The pictures snapped by a cameraman hiding in bushes show the former couple kissing passionately.

In one sexy image, Pitt playfully palms Paltrow's bare bottom while on the balcony of their $1,500-a-night hotel terrace.