EXCLUSIVE: Move Over, Meghan Markle! Victoria Beckham's Major Netflix Success Leaves 'Diva Duchess' 'Triggered' After Her Lifestyle Show Flopped

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham's blockbuster new Netflix documentary is adding more fuel to the bitter face-off between her and friend turned archrival Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Netflix bosses are thrilled with the new authorized bio that traces the 51-year-old's journey from working-class girl to international pop icon to fashion designer to Lady Victoria – she is now truly Posh thanks to husband David Beckham's recent knighthood.

It's a stark contrast to the monumental flops the Suits alum, 44, and her royal rebel hubby, Prince Harry, 41, have produced for the streaming giant, despite having pocketed a whopping $100million in the deal.