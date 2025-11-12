EXCLUSIVE: Move Over, Meghan Markle! Victoria Beckham's Major Netflix Success Leaves 'Diva Duchess' 'Triggered' After Her Lifestyle Show Flopped
Nov. 12 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Spice Girl Victoria Beckham's blockbuster new Netflix documentary is adding more fuel to the bitter face-off between her and friend turned archrival Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Netflix bosses are thrilled with the new authorized bio that traces the 51-year-old's journey from working-class girl to international pop icon to fashion designer to Lady Victoria – she is now truly Posh thanks to husband David Beckham's recent knighthood.
It's a stark contrast to the monumental flops the Suits alum, 44, and her royal rebel hubby, Prince Harry, 41, have produced for the streaming giant, despite having pocketed a whopping $100million in the deal.
Netflix Buzzing Over Victoria's Success
"Victoria's documentary has all of Netflix buzzing, for one reason – it came out way better than anybody expected. Meanwhile, Meghan's Netflix projects have been heavily ridiculed," said a source.
"For Meghan to see Posh of all people waltzing in and scoring big with this documentary is extremely triggering.
"She is following the Victoria saga closely and hoping it doesn't lead to her and Harry being totally outshone in their own work backyard, so to speak," said an insider.
Ratings Failure For Meghan
While she and Harry have managed to hold onto their Netflix contract, viewers have found their efforts boring – Markle's cheesy cooking show, As Ever, was a humiliating ratings failure.
According to the insider, the reason for the success of Victoria's Netflix project is authenticity – she fought for and earned her status as a global icon while Markle married into hers.
"It's a triumphant moment for the Beckham family and for Netflix, but definitely not for Meghan, who still seems like she's in search of her authentic self. Victoria doesn't have that problem," the source explained.
Friendship Drifted
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Beckhams, who were once friends with Markle and Harry and attended their wedding in 2018, fell out after the Sussexes launched a series of attacks on the British royal family, including a bombshell joint TV interview and Harry's poisonous tell-all, Spare.
"Meghan should be depressed at how Victoria outclasses her, manages to be real on camera and shows the world that she has been every bit of the overachiever that her famous husband is," said the source.