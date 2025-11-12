Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Doesn't Respect Boundaries' — Matt Damon's Wife Luciana 'Annoyed' by Singer's Behavior With Ben Affleck's Best Pal

Jennifer Lopez has annoyed Matt Damon's wife Luciana with her 'too familiar' behavior toward Ben Affleck's best pal.
Jennifer Lopez has annoyed Matt Damon's wife Luciana with her 'too familiar' behavior toward Ben Affleck's best pal.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Maneater Jennifer Lopez has cozied up to Matt Damon while promoting her new movie Kiss of the Spider Woman – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's ticked off the actor's BFF Ben Affleck and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

"Lucy trusts Matt. This isn't a case of her worrying about what he might do, it's J.Lo's behavior that bothers her. J.Lo doesn't respect boundaries and she's way too familiar with Matt," said the insider.

Trouble With Jennifer

Luciana Barroso is reportedly upset over Jennifer Lopez's overly familiar behavior with Matt Damon.
Luciana Barroso is 'upset over Jennifer Lopez's overly familiar behavior with Matt Damon.'

Damon, 54, and Affleck, 53, produced the musical drama film through their company, Artists Equity – but J.Lo's antics first grated on Barroso's nerves a year ago when the actress was snapped clutching Damon's hand at a Toronto International Film Festival party.

"Those pictures did not go over well with Lucy. It would be different if Lucy and J.Lo were friends, but they're not," added the insider.

"Back when Ben and J.Lo were together, Lucy tried to give her a chance as far as building a friendship, but it never went anywhere. That's because all J.Lo cared about was impressing the guys – or at least that's the way Lucy felt.

"As you can imagine, it drives her nuts that Matt still has to keep up this close relationship with J.Lo even though she and Ben are divorced."

Ben Affleck is said to be annoyed Damon is spending too much time with Lopez during their film project.
Ben Affleck is said to be annoyed Damon is spending too much time with Lopez during their film project.

J.Lo, 56, has gushed that she owes Affleck for financing the film.

"I will always give him that credit," she recalled. "I told him this was the role I was born to play and I wanted to do it, and he was like, 'OK,' and he helped make it happen."

But Affleck's also annoyed at her behavior with Damon, added the source, who revealed: "Ben thinks Matt is giving J.Lo way too much of his time. Yes, they financed the movie, but as far as Ben's concerned, that doesn't mean they have to hold her hand every step of the way."

