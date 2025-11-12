Damon, 54, and Affleck, 53, produced the musical drama film through their company, Artists Equity – but J.Lo's antics first grated on Barroso's nerves a year ago when the actress was snapped clutching Damon's hand at a Toronto International Film Festival party.

"Those pictures did not go over well with Lucy. It would be different if Lucy and J.Lo were friends, but they're not," added the insider.

"Back when Ben and J.Lo were together, Lucy tried to give her a chance as far as building a friendship, but it never went anywhere. That's because all J.Lo cared about was impressing the guys – or at least that's the way Lucy felt.

"As you can imagine, it drives her nuts that Matt still has to keep up this close relationship with J.Lo even though she and Ben are divorced."