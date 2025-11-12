Heartbreaking Update: James Van Der Beek Forced to Sell Off Treasured 'Dawson's Creek' Keepsakes to Pay for 'Expensive' Cancer Treatments
Nov. 12 2025, Updated 6:05 p.m. ET
James Van Der Beek is auctioning off a number of his most treasured Dawson's Creek keepsakes to pay for "expensive" cancer treatments.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 48, will be selling flannel shirts he wore while filming the Nineties teen drama that made his name, plus the necklace his title character gave love interest Joey, played by Katie Holmes.
Boosting Cancer Fund
He is also auctioning wardrobe items from his 1999 football film Varsity Blues.
Early estimates suggest it could bring in anywhere between $26,400 to $52,800.
The star said: "I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now.
"While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."
'The Time Is Now'
Live in-room bidding is expected to begin in London on December 6 before opening up to global bidding the following day.
Van Der Beek announced in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer, a type of cancer which starts in either the colon or the rectum – both are part of the large intestine in the body’s digestive system.
Speaking earlier this year, the actor said he was "feeling great," adding: "There are just so many ups and downs, and so many unknowns. Cancer, I call it a full-time job."
In September, he was forced to pull out of a live reading of the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode, which saw the show’s original cast members — among them Michelle Williams, Holmes and Joshua Jackson – reunite to raise money for cancer charities.
Reunion No-Show
While the event did go ahead, with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stepping in at the last minute to replace Van Der Beek, the actor expressed his sorrow at having to miss it due to a stomach illness.
"Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there," he wrote in a statement. "I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theatre for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most."
He did, however, send in a pre-recorded video message thanking those in attendance.
Van Der Beek said: "I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together.
"I can't believe I'm not there. I can't believe I don't get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person.
"And just I want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight.
"From the cast to the crew to everybody who's doing anything and has been so generous, and especially every single last one of you – you are the best fans in the world."
Van Der Beek's family – including his wife Kimberly and their six children – attended the reunion on his behalf.