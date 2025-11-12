Heartbreaking Update: James Van Der Beek Forced to Sell Off Treasured 'Dawson's Creek' Keepsakes to Pay for 'Expensive' Cancer Treatments

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 48, will be selling flannel shirts he wore while filming the Nineties teen drama that made his name, plus the necklace his title character gave love interest Joey, played by Katie Holmes.

James Van Der Beek is auctioning off a number of his most treasured Dawson's Creek keepsakes to pay for "expensive" cancer treatments.

Van Der Beek says it's 'the right time' to let go of the items.

He is also auctioning wardrobe items from his 1999 football film Varsity Blues.

Early estimates suggest it could bring in anywhere between $26,400 to $52,800.

The star said: "I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now.

"While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."