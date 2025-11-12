EXCLUSIVE: 'Mad as a Hatter' Sarah Ferguson 'Taking Advice From Late Queen Elizabeth' — By Chatting to Monarch's Ghost She's Convinced Possesses Two of Her Corgis
Nov. 12 2025, Updated 5:47 p.m. ET
Spiraling Sarah Ferguson is getting "advice" from Queen Elizabeth about her royal banishment – by speaking to the late monarch's "spirit", which she believes lives in two of her beloved corgis.
The shamed former Duchess, 65, now formally plain Ms. Sarah Ferguson after being stripped of her title alongside her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, believes the two dogs, Muick and Sandy – which she inherited after Her Majesty's death in 2022 – are channels for the Queen's ghost.
Sarah Ferguson's Spiritual Canine Connection
"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof,' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," Ferguson recently said during an appearance at the Creative Women Platform Forum in London.
She told the laughing audience that when the animals bark at nothing, "I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."
But palace insiders say what began as affectionate nostalgia has taken on a more unsettling turn since Ferguson was stripped of her duchess rank.
One royal source said: "Sarah insists the Queen's spirit lives on through those dogs. She says they comfort her and even guide her decisions, and are helping give her advice about what to do since she now faces life without a duchess title and is having to leave her Royal Lodge home.
"Some people at the palace think it's sweet – others whisper she's gone completely mad and she's losing her mind."
The Unhinged Atmosphere at Royal Lodge
The ex-wife of former Prince Andrew – who has also now been stripped of his royal titles by King Charles thanks to his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – continues to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor, but the pair have been ordered out by Christmas.
Friends of the disgraced pair say Ferguson's behavior has become increasingly eccentric since the announcements they are losing their titles and luxury $40million mansion.
"She spends hours at her private bar, The Doghouse, talking about what she and 'the Queen' discussed through the dogs," another insider said. "She asks the staff to stay late to keep her company and jokes that she and the corgis are holding séances."
Ferguson, who described her relationship with Elizabeth II as "the greatest honor," is also said to see the corgis as symbols of continuity amid personal upheaval.
The dogs were gifted to the late monarch by Ferguson and Andrew in 2021, and following the Queen's death, the ex-couple took them back into their care.
Andrew's Tumultuous Turmoil
Andrew, 65, is said to be "ranting to himself" as he prepares to vacate their 30-room mansion after being stripped of his royal titles.
The King confirmed the former Duke of York would be erased from the Roll of the Peerage, following years of scandal tied to his friendship with serial sex predator Epstein.
"Andrew rarely goes out," said one longtime friend. "He's padding around the lodge muttering, while Sarah's telling the Queen's ghost her troubles and asking for advice from dogs. It's totally unhinged."
Andrew now faces further turmoil as he awaits a congressional summons from the U.S. House Oversight Committee over his relationship with Epstein.
Committee members wrote they intend to "seek information on Epstein's operations, network, and associates," noting Andrew's "longstanding friendship" with the financier remains under scrutiny.
Daughters' Deep Concern
As Ferguson clings to her spectral connection with the Queen, insiders say the pair's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, are deeply concerned about their parents' stability.
One royal aide said: "The sisters adore both their parents, but it's been an incredibly hard year.
"Their mother's finding comfort in talking to the dogs as if the Queen's spirit is with her, and their father's been cast out. None of them could have predicted life turning out this way."