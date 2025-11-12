EXCLUSIVE: 'Mad as a Hatter' Sarah Ferguson 'Taking Advice From Late Queen Elizabeth' — By Chatting to Monarch's Ghost She's Convinced Possesses Two of Her Corgis

"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof,' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me," Ferguson recently said during an appearance at the Creative Women Platform Forum in London.

She told the laughing audience that when the animals bark at nothing, "I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

But palace insiders say what began as affectionate nostalgia has taken on a more unsettling turn since Ferguson was stripped of her duchess rank.

One royal source said: "Sarah insists the Queen's spirit lives on through those dogs. She says they comfort her and even guide her decisions, and are helping give her advice about what to do since she now faces life without a duchess title and is having to leave her Royal Lodge home.

"Some people at the palace think it's sweet – others whisper she's gone completely mad and she's losing her mind."