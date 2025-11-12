EXCLUSIVE: Dead Arizona Dad Christopher Scholtes and Wife Erika 'Used' Eldest Daughter to 'Steal Money Under False Conservatorship,' According to Explosive Lawsuit

Just days before shockingly committing suicide, Scholtes and his wife, Erika, were sued by his eldest daughter, a 17-year-old from a previous marriage, for allegations of abuse.

In court documents obtained by Radar, the teen claimed her dad also "unlawfully collected government benefits and financial support in Plaintiff’s name under a false conservatorship and for his own personal gain."

The minor had been living with her biological mother, away from Christopher, until her death last year. She was subsequently deemed a ward of the state.

However, according to her complaint, sometime around 2020, Christopher filed and maintained a fake conservatorship, claiming control over her and her finances.