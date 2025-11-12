She’s Got Eyes on Elon Musk! Donald Trump Jr.’s Influencer Girlfriend Bettina Anderson ‘Wanted to Have Babies’ With Tesla Billionaire Before Settling for Prez's Son
Nov. 12 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr.'s socialite girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, allegedly started her romance with the first son in hopes of landing an even richer and famous man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anderson, 38, had her eye on the prize of using Don Jr. 47, to get her hooks into Elon Musk, after the Tesla billionaire became a staunch supporter and now-formerly close friend of her boyfriend's father, President Donald Trump.
Anderson 'Wanted to Have Musk's Babies'
"She was going for Elon Musk," a friend of Anderson's told the Daily Mail on a condition of anonymity, fearing backlash from the Trump family.
"She told me she wanted to have one of Elon's babies, and she thought going after Don Jr would help her get close to Elon. She told several of us this was her ultimate goal," the pal claimed, as Musk, 54, threw his support behind the president in July 2024 during his White House race.
The SpaceX head honcho has at least 14 children by four different mothers and has been vocal about his desire to keep having kids to combat declining birthrates.
The world's richest man hasn't been involved in a public relationship since he and singer Grimes broke up in 2022 after four years of dating and three children together.
Dating Overlap
Anderson's alleged plan never came to fruition, and she's still dating Don Jr., after the two began their romance uncomfortably close to when he dumped his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The former prosecutor, 56, began her romance with the businessman in 2018 and the pair got engaged in 2020.
Anderson and Don Jr. were photographed holding hands in Palm Beach, Fla., prior to the tycoon confirming his split from Guilfoyle in December 2024.
The Florida native showed how close she was to the Trump family by joining them as a guest at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. Anderson sat directly behind Don Jr., while Guilfoyle remained firmly planted by his side in a highly awkward situation.
'He's No Prize'
Anderson's posh and ultra-wealthy Palm Beach upbringing seemed to make her a more suitable partner for the first son, as Guilfoyle was often mocked for her gaudy outfits and behavior.
However, the Trump family still had some loyalty to the former Fox News host, as the president selected her to become the U.S. Ambassador to Greece after winning the 2024 election.
The move would send Guilfoyle packing overseas, while also clearing the way for Anderson and Don Jr.'s romance to blossom with his ex around.
These days, Don Jr. and Anderson split their time between his ranch in Central Florida and her West Palm Beach townhouse.
But neighbors told the outlet that he still pops in now and then to the $10 million Jupiter, Fla., home he and Guilfoyle purchased in 2021.
"Kim isn't too happy about this," a Guilfoyle pal blabbed to the site, about whether Don Jr. has brought Anderson there.
"She is worried about the stuff she's leaving behind. The last thing she wants to do is see Bettina using something she owns," the insider continued about how the Republican firebrand is now living in Athens, Greece.
"She is really worried, even if she has sworn off Don Jr as yesterday's news. Her favorite thing to say is that 'he's no prize.'"
Loyal Girlfriend
While influencer Anderson rarely posts about her boyfriend on social media, she has been a staunch defender of the Trump Organization executive.
After an article appeared in April that branded Don Jr. a "spoiled heir" and an "a--," as well as "the most despised member of the family," according to an "insider," Anderson fought back.
Anderson reposted the piece to an Instagram Story, where she wrote over it, "Rumors are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots."
She went on to sarcastically snark, "DEFINITELY an 'insider' VERY familiar with @donaldtrumpjr."
Anderson then gushed about her boyfriend, calling him: "The finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful and brilliant person I have ever known…and even that is an understatement."