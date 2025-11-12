She’s Got Eyes on Elon Musk! Donald Trump Jr.’s Influencer Girlfriend Bettina Anderson ‘Wanted to Have Babies’ With Tesla Billionaire Before Settling for Prez's Son

Anderson's posh and ultra-wealthy Palm Beach upbringing seemed to make her a more suitable partner for the first son, as Guilfoyle was often mocked for her gaudy outfits and behavior.

However, the Trump family still had some loyalty to the former Fox News host, as the president selected her to become the U.S. Ambassador to Greece after winning the 2024 election.

The move would send Guilfoyle packing overseas, while also clearing the way for Anderson and Don Jr.'s romance to blossom with his ex around.

These days, Don Jr. and Anderson split their time between his ranch in Central Florida and her West Palm Beach townhouse.

But neighbors told the outlet that he still pops in now and then to the $10 million Jupiter, Fla., home he and Guilfoyle purchased in 2021.

"Kim isn't too happy about this," a Guilfoyle pal blabbed to the site, about whether Don Jr. has brought Anderson there.

"She is worried about the stuff she's leaving behind. The last thing she wants to do is see Bettina using something she owns," the insider continued about how the Republican firebrand is now living in Athens, Greece.

"She is really worried, even if she has sworn off Don Jr as yesterday's news. Her favorite thing to say is that 'he's no prize.'"