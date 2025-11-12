EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Sat Down and Wept Tears of Fury' Over One Word in the Savage Message From King Charles Formally Announcing He Was Stripping Him of Royal Titles

The former Duke of York, now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor following the King's rare Letters Patent issued earlier this month, took particular offense to the phrasing of the official announcement saying he was to officially become a commoner.

Charles' statement read: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince."

According to royal insiders, it was the word "pleased" that sent Andrew into what one aide described as a "spiral of rage."

A source said: "Andrew is so dim he completely missed the formality of the language in the letter – that it's simply old-fashioned language used in royal proclamations. He thought his brother was mocking him, as if Charles was personally 'pleased' to humiliate him. He took it as a final, cruel twist of the knife."

Another source added: "Andrew's reaction was volcanic. He slammed the document down and shouted that his brother had taken pleasure in destroying him. No one could convince him it was standard wording. He saw red and then just broke down – it was a mix of fury and disbelief."