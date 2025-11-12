EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Sat Down and Wept Tears of Fury' Over One Word in the Savage Message From King Charles Formally Announcing He Was Stripping Him of Royal Titles
Nov. 12 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor sat down and wept "in fury" after reading the official statement confirming his brother King Charles had stripped him of his remaining royal titles – over one word that left him humiliated.
The former Duke of York, now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor following the King's rare Letters Patent issued earlier this month, took particular offense to the phrasing of the official announcement saying he was to officially become a commoner.
The Word That Sent Andrew 'Into a Spiral of Rage'
Charles' statement read: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince."
According to royal insiders, it was the word "pleased" that sent Andrew into what one aide described as a "spiral of rage."
A source said: "Andrew is so dim he completely missed the formality of the language in the letter – that it's simply old-fashioned language used in royal proclamations. He thought his brother was mocking him, as if Charles was personally 'pleased' to humiliate him. He took it as a final, cruel twist of the knife."
Another source added: "Andrew's reaction was volcanic. He slammed the document down and shouted that his brother had taken pleasure in destroying him. No one could convince him it was standard wording. He saw red and then just broke down – it was a mix of fury and disbelief."
Official Erasing of Princely Status
The King's formal declaration – written in the language of royal bureaucracy but carrying devastating personal consequences – officially erased Andrew's princely status and the style "His Royal Highness."
The move followed months of internal discussions among senior royals and came after new disclosures linking Andrew to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in the wake of the posthumous publication of the pedophile's most high-profile sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, which was released after she took her life aged 41.
Buckingham Palace said the "censures were deemed necessary" after revelations disgraced Andrew had continued corresponding with Epstein even after his conviction.
The decision, which was supported by Prince William and other senior family members, is understood to have left Andrew "a man broken in spirit."
'Living Like a Ghost' at Royal Lodge
For now, the ex-prince remains at the 30-room, $40million Royal Lodge in Windsor, but he is being forced out and his departure for a smaller Sandringham property is expected soon.
"He's living like a ghost," said one source. "He wanders the halls of the Lodge in silence and mutters about betrayal. But what really gutted him was that single word – 'pleased.' He keeps saying, 'He didn't have to say it like that.'"
The King's office has not commented on Andrew's reaction but is said to view the matter as closed. Palace officials noted there was "no personal sentiment" in the language used to announce the removal of Andrew's titles.
A retired courtier familiar with royal drafting such notes said: "The term 'has been pleased' dates back centuries. It's a formal construction, not an emotional one. But Andrew isn't smart enough to grasp that. He's humiliated, and he's reading everything through the lens of personal rejection."
Raging at Shadows of Titles Past
The episode marks a dramatic low for Charles' younger brother, whose name has now been removed from official royal websites and directories.
Once a decorated naval officer and the Queen's reputed favorite son, Andrew's fall from grace – compounded by scandal and self-pity – has left him, as one insider put it, "a man raging at shadows and ghosts of titles past."