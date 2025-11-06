EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of How Virginia Giuffre Was Seized With Terror When She First Unveiled the Photograph That Would Eventually Bring Prince Andrew to His Knees

Churcher said: "Without that photograph, handed to me by Virginia and published by The Mail on Sunday in 2011, none of the events that followed – Andrew being stripped of his titles, the Epstein and Maxwell trials – would have happened."

Giuffre, then 27, was terrified as she showed the photo.

"I'm not sure that I should be showing this to you. He's a British prince," she stammered to Churcher while clutching the envelope in which she had kept the dog-eared picture for nearly a decade.

The photo, taken on a disposable Kodak FunSaver camera in 2001, was originally snapped by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein at his London townhouse. Giuffre said it was meant simply "to prove to her mother she had met a royal."

Instead, it became key evidence for the FBI in the case against Epstein and Maxwell – and the defining image in the scandal that engulfed Andrew, who has always denied the allegations against him.