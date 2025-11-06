Chilling Prediction: Trump's 'Insecurity and Unbelonging' Could Make The Prez 'More Dangerous,' Psychiatrist Warns

Lee was described in the introduction as a "forensic and social psychiatrist turned whistleblower on power, violence, and presidential pathology."

When asked on The Daily Beast's podcast, "Do you think that Donald Trump has a sense of his own limitations?" Dr. Lee had a startling warning.

"Absolutely. And that is why he is constantly on guard. He's paranoid," she observed.

"He is doing whatever he can. People may think he's the most powerful man on the planet. Why does he need more and more? He's now accumulating ICE agents as a government police force. He's now required every state to deploy 500 National Guard members to function essentially as a guard for himself against the people," Dr. Lee continued about Trump.