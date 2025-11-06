Chilling Prediction: Trump's 'Insecurity and Unbelonging' Could Make The Prez 'More Dangerous,' Psychiatrist Warns
Nov. 6 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
A top mental health professional who has followed Donald Trump since his first term thinks the president is becoming increasingly "more dangerous," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
From deploying the National Guard to fight crime in major cities to ongoing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Ivy League-trained mental health professional Dr. Bandy Lee claimed it's all coming from a place of Trump being "paranoid."
'Guarding Himself' Against His People
Lee was described in the introduction as a "forensic and social psychiatrist turned whistleblower on power, violence, and presidential pathology."
When asked on The Daily Beast's podcast, "Do you think that Donald Trump has a sense of his own limitations?" Dr. Lee had a startling warning.
"Absolutely. And that is why he is constantly on guard. He's paranoid," she observed.
"He is doing whatever he can. People may think he's the most powerful man on the planet. Why does he need more and more? He's now accumulating ICE agents as a government police force. He's now required every state to deploy 500 National Guard members to function essentially as a guard for himself against the people," Dr. Lee continued about Trump.
'More Defensive and More Dangerous'
"Because when he demands this kind of powerful positioning of himself, he's doing so from a place of pathology. It's not a healthy demand," the former Yale psychiatrist determined.
"So he’s doing so in a way that actually fuels his sense of insecurity, his own unfitness, his unbelonging, and so he will increasingly become more defensive and more dangerous," Lee predicted.
The author is an outspoken opponent of Trump and penned The More Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 40 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Warn Anew, published in September 2024.
Lee also edited the 2017 bestseller, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.
White House Claps Back
Lee had an interesting take on curbing Trump’s authority.
"One thing about dangerous individuals such as Donald Trump is that once we contain him, we will see immediately how he would be reduced, he would fold in on himself and no longer be as threatening and intimidating as he seems right now," she explained.
"My solution really is for all manner of institutions, agencies, stakeholders to please consider consulting us mental health experts who deal with these situations day in and day out," Lee suggested.
The White House snapped back that it is Lee who needs treatment for her alleged Trump Derangement Syndrome.
"Hopefully this 'doctor' knows how to treat TDS — she can start with herself," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the outlet.
'Perfect' MRI
Trump's mental health came into question when he bragged about the results of an MRI to reporters in October.
"I got an MRI. It was perfect," the Commander-in-Chief boasted, while not revealing what the scan was looking for.
"I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect."
Trump then confused a cognitive exam, which looks for early signs of dementia, with an IQ test.
"They have Jasmine Crockett, a low-IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed," the president stated.
"Those are very hard – They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests."