Haley Baylee Admits Her Ex's Enormous Manhood Led to Their Divorce — as She Compared It To 'Two Coca Cola Cans Stacked On Top of Each Other'

Bigger isn't always better! Influencer Haley Baylee has admitted the size of her ex Matt Kalil's manhood played a huge part in her divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Haley Baylee Addressed Her Divorce

Haley Baylee reveals that she DIVORCED her NFL husband Matt Kalil because of intimacy issues their whole marriage 😬💀

pic.twitter.com/8d59DSjsKT — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 4, 2025 Source: @KillaKreww/X Haley Baylee admitted being intimate with Matt Kalil was painful and frustrating.

Baylee had no problem opening up about the intimate details that led to her divorce during a conversation on Twitch. "We were trying to do the damn thing and [putting in work in our marriage]," Baylee began. "Dead---... for our whole marriage, dead---. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying... looked up lipo-type s---. That's why it’s kinda funny. It's like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself." When it came time to get freaky, Baylee admitted it was often a painful and frustrating experience.

Haley Baley Called Matt Kalil's Manhood 'The Biggest Factor' in Their Split

Source: MEGA Matt Kalil's manhood falls into '0.01 percent of the population,' Haley Baylee said.

Addressing the size of her man's package, Baylee called it "the biggest factor" in their split. In fact, Kalil is so endowed that Baylee said it was "impossible" to have a physical connection with him "unless you're going to be in tears." She kept foaming at the mouth about Kalil's endowment, saying he likely falls into "like .01 percent of the population" and it's comparable to "two Coca-Cola cans on top of each other, maybe a third." Despite their marriage falling apart, Baylee said she still has "love" for him and called him "a really good person" she considers her "homie." "We were really chill people... he made me want to be a better person," she added.

Haley Baylee and Matt Kalil's Relationship History

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee and Matt Kalil got married in 2015.

Baylee and Kalil got hitched in 2015. She became famous after competing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first-ever open casting call in 2018. She then parlayed that into becoming an influencer and amassed millions of followers. Kalil was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2012 and played football for a few seasons after. While their relationship seemed flawless on social media, it's clear from Baylee's recent revelations there were cracks in the foundation that the public was not privy to. This led to their split in 2022.

What Did People Think About Haley Baylee's Revelation?

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee seems to be in a good place regarding her split from Matt Kalil.