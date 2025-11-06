Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > divorce

Haley Baylee Admits Her Ex's Enormous Manhood Led to Their Divorce — as She Compared It To 'Two Coca Cola Cans Stacked On Top of Each Other'

Composite photo of Haley Baylee and Matt Kalil
Source: MEGA

Haley Baylee is claiming she got divorced due to the enormous size of her ex-husband's manhood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bigger isn't always better!

Influencer Haley Baylee has admitted the size of her ex Matt Kalil's manhood played a huge part in her divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Baylee Addressed Her Divorce

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @KillaKreww/X

Haley Baylee admitted being intimate with Matt Kalil was painful and frustrating.

Baylee had no problem opening up about the intimate details that led to her divorce during a conversation on Twitch.

"We were trying to do the damn thing and [putting in work in our marriage]," Baylee began. "Dead---... for our whole marriage, dead---. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying... looked up lipo-type s---. That's why it’s kinda funny. It's like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself."

When it came time to get freaky, Baylee admitted it was often a painful and frustrating experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Baley Called Matt Kalil's Manhood 'The Biggest Factor' in Their Split

Photo of Matt Kalil
Source: MEGA

Matt Kalil's manhood falls into '0.01 percent of the population,' Haley Baylee said.

Addressing the size of her man's package, Baylee called it "the biggest factor" in their split.

In fact, Kalil is so endowed that Baylee said it was "impossible" to have a physical connection with him "unless you're going to be in tears."

She kept foaming at the mouth about Kalil's endowment, saying he likely falls into "like .01 percent of the population" and it's comparable to "two Coca-Cola cans on top of each other, maybe a third."

Despite their marriage falling apart, Baylee said she still has "love" for him and called him "a really good person" she considers her "homie."

"We were really chill people... he made me want to be a better person," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Baylee and Matt Kalil's Relationship History

Photo of Haley Baylee
Source: MEGA

Haley Baylee and Matt Kalil got married in 2015.

Baylee and Kalil got hitched in 2015.

She became famous after competing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first-ever open casting call in 2018. She then parlayed that into becoming an influencer and amassed millions of followers.

Kalil was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2012 and played football for a few seasons after.

While their relationship seemed flawless on social media, it's clear from Baylee's recent revelations there were cracks in the foundation that the public was not privy to.

This led to their split in 2022.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

Sour Grapes Battle Gets Uglier: Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for $35Million and Pushes for Undisclosed Communications to Be Released Amid Winery War

photo of gene hackman and art

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Massive Art Collection Headed to Auction — Priceless Paintings Expected to Rake In Over $500K Nine Months After Hollywood Icon's Tragic Death

What Did People Think About Haley Baylee's Revelation?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Haley Baylee
Source: MEGA

Haley Baylee seems to be in a good place regarding her split from Matt Kalil.

While many praised Baylee for being so open about their issues, others thought her discussing her ex's manhood was too personal of a topic to share with the public.

Kalil has yet to comment on the allegations Baylee made, both about why their marriage fell apart and in regards to how well-endowed he is.

Regardless, it's clear from Baylee's comments she is in a good place with where things stand between her and Kalil now.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.