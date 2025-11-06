EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Prince Harry's 'Outrageous' Money Demands That Left Him Estranged From 'Disgusted and Tired' Queen Before Her Death
Nov. 6 2025, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's repeated financial pleas to the late Queen Elizabeth II left her irritated, disappointed, furious and tired in her final years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal biographer Robert Jobson details in his new book the famously stiff-upper-lip monarch grew weary of her grandson's constant demands for money after his royal exit.
In The Windsor Legacy, Jobson recounts how Harry, now 41, called the Queen at Windsor Castle during her sacred 5pm teatime, prompting palace aides to raise their eyebrows in disbelief.
The Queen's Patience Ran Out
The monarch, then 94, was so annoyed by the interruption she refused to take the call – suspecting it was about money. And the following day, when Harry called again, she picked up.
After hanging up, Jobson writes: "She sighed and said in front of her staff: 'More money.'"
A royal source said: "The Queen adored Harry, but even her patience had limits. He was constantly asking for financial help, and she found it exhausting. It wasn't the behavior she expected from her grandson – or from a duke who'd chosen independence."
Jobson reveals before Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, now 44, stepped down as working royals in 2020, the Queen and then-Prince Charles, now King Charles III, had already agreed to fund their security and living expenses for a year.
But despite the support, Harry was said to be struggling with his new life outside palace walls and growing increasingly demanding in private conversations.
Charles' Early Optimism and Meghan's Spending
According to Jobson, Charles initially viewed Markle positively, believing she "pressed all the right buttons" and would be good for Harry.
"He liked her, as did Camilla," Jobson writes. "But by the time the couple announced their engagement, his enthusiasm appeared to have waned."
The Queen, meanwhile, "kept her own counsel" when it came to the couple, intervening only when necessary – though she was angered by Markle's lavish spending.
Jobson notes the monarch was particularly displeased after learning Markle's custom Christian Dior gown worn during a 2019 reception in Morocco cost around $80,000.
"She later let Meghan know that such an expensive outfit was an ill-judged choice," Jobson writes.
The Sandringham Showdown
When the Sussexes returned to the UK in early 2020, they proposed a "half-in, half-out" royal arrangement, allowing them to retain titles and duties while pursuing commercial ventures.
Jobson describes their assumption the Queen would support the plan as "presumptuous."
When the couple released their statement about leaving royal life without consulting her, "she was furious," according to the biographer.
And a showdown at Sandringham marked a turning point.
Behind closed doors, the Queen, Charles and Prince William confronted Harry over his demands for independence while retaining privileges.
"As far as the Queen was concerned, Harry's idea of splitting time between North America and his royal obligations clashed with the monarchy's need for unity and dignity," Jobson writes.
It was said privately, Elizabeth described Harry's behavior as "quite mad."
Calls Cut Off and Final Disgust
As tensions grew, the Queen ordered the duke's calls be redirected to his father. But Charles, too, had reached his limit.
"After Harry swore at him over the phone one day and demanded funds, he stopped taking his calls," Jobson writes. "'I'm not a bank,' Charles is said to have told his inner circle."
Jobson adds palace staff were often left making polite excuses when Harry phoned.
One former palace aide said: "Even the Queen, who had always shown immense patience, was disgusted by the constant drama. She felt Harry and Meghan had squandered an opportunity and betrayed her trust."