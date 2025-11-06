EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Prince Harry's 'Outrageous' Money Demands That Left Him Estranged From 'Disgusted and Tired' Queen Before Her Death

The monarch, then 94, was so annoyed by the interruption she refused to take the call – suspecting it was about money. And the following day, when Harry called again, she picked up.

After hanging up, Jobson writes: "She sighed and said in front of her staff: 'More money.'"

A royal source said: "The Queen adored Harry, but even her patience had limits. He was constantly asking for financial help, and she found it exhausting. It wasn't the behavior she expected from her grandson – or from a duke who'd chosen independence."

Jobson reveals before Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, now 44, stepped down as working royals in 2020, the Queen and then-Prince Charles, now King Charles III, had already agreed to fund their security and living expenses for a year.

But despite the support, Harry was said to be struggling with his new life outside palace walls and growing increasingly demanding in private conversations.