Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > J.D. Vance
Exclusive

J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk's 'Lack of Boundaries’ Exposed: Body Language Expert Reveals Why VP's Wife Usha 'Should Be Worried'

Composite photo of Erika Kirk and JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk hugging JD Vance came under fire.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

JD Vance and Erika Kirk's recent hug that had visceral reactions shows a "lack of boundaries," according to a body language expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

A Body Language Expert Believes JD Vance and Erika Kirk Are 'Super Close'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance's wife, Usha, was in the audience when Erika Kirk awkwardly hugged him.

Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown, who had previously spoken to us about their interaction, doubled down on her thoughts on the bizarre embrace.

"I think they're super close," Brown shared. "Or she wants to be super close. And he's not saying no, right?"

Vance's wife, Usha Vance, was present in the audience while the awkward hug took place.

"If I was Usha... I would have liked to be a fly on the wall in the car ride home," Brown quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk's Head Tilt Showed 'Deep Recognition and Affection,' a Body Language Expert Claimed

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk is under 'stress' after losing her husband, a body language expert acknowledged.

Brown, who authored How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft, insisted the interaction between Kirk and JD showed "a general lack of boundaries."

"Is it over her whole life? Don't know. But definitely right now, the stress has heightened that," Brown added.

When previously analyzing the hug, Brown had dished Kirk tilted "her head" upon seeing JD which showed "deep recognition and affection."

She also noted their body language showed a lack of "formality" and that "her hand on the back of his head" showed "deep closeness."

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Picked Apart Erika Kirk and JD Vance's Hug

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

A social media user pointed out Erika Kirk has gone through 'unimaginable trauma.'

After watching their hug – where Kirk put her hands through JD's hair – social media users couldn't help picking it apart.

One critic blasted the interaction between the pair as "bizarre" and insisted they couldn't remember a time they "hugged someone like this who was not my own Mr."

"I have (male) friends I've known for decades, and I have never hugged them like that," another user declared. "Also thought the same thing about the pleather pants – very inappropriate. I wear pleather pants, but you have to know when/where to wear them."

Still, another person claimed the photo was "wild" and showed Kirk was "really comfortable and at ease" with JD.

Kirk did have some supporters, with one person pointing out that she hugged President Trump "the same way" and people need to "stop trashing" her.

"It's almost as if she went through some unimaginable trauma that none of us could relate to," another defender of Kirk piped in to add.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Paris Jackson reconciles with aunt Janet as Michael Jackson's daughter battles lawyers over $2B estate.

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson 'Makes Peace' With Aunt Janet Following Explosive Rift – as Michael's Daughter is Locked in $2Billion Estate War With Lawyers

Teddi Mellencamp has celebrated a miracle comeback after surviving an agonizing Stage 4 cancer battle.

EXCLUSIVE: Teddi Mellencamp's Miraculous Comeback – 'RHOBH' Alum Has 'No Detectable Cancer' After Agonizing Stage 4 Battle

Erika Kirk's Hug With Jason Aldean Is Also Under Fire

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jason Aldean
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk's hug with Jason Aldean has been picked apart online.

Kirk's hug with JD isn't the only one that's gone viral, as her hug with country singer Jason Aldean recently took social media by storm.

When embracing the country singer at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony last week, Kirk was seen rubbing Aldean's back.

Behind him, his wife Brittany seemingly glared and appeared annoyed at the ordeal.

Again, social media was split on their thoughts on the hug, with one person asking why she only hugs "married men" and another saying people need to "get a life."

While Kirk hasn't commented on the hugs, she recently griped about cameras being on her.

"There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there," she shared. "

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.