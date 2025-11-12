J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk's 'Lack of Boundaries’ Exposed: Body Language Expert Reveals Why VP's Wife Usha 'Should Be Worried'
Nov. 12 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
JD Vance and Erika Kirk's recent hug that had visceral reactions shows a "lack of boundaries," according to a body language expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Body Language Expert Believes JD Vance and Erika Kirk Are 'Super Close'
Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown, who had previously spoken to us about their interaction, doubled down on her thoughts on the bizarre embrace.
"I think they're super close," Brown shared. "Or she wants to be super close. And he's not saying no, right?"
Vance's wife, Usha Vance, was present in the audience while the awkward hug took place.
"If I was Usha... I would have liked to be a fly on the wall in the car ride home," Brown quipped.
Erika Kirk's Head Tilt Showed 'Deep Recognition and Affection,' a Body Language Expert Claimed
Brown, who authored How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft, insisted the interaction between Kirk and JD showed "a general lack of boundaries."
"Is it over her whole life? Don't know. But definitely right now, the stress has heightened that," Brown added.
When previously analyzing the hug, Brown had dished Kirk tilted "her head" upon seeing JD which showed "deep recognition and affection."
She also noted their body language showed a lack of "formality" and that "her hand on the back of his head" showed "deep closeness."
Social Media Users Picked Apart Erika Kirk and JD Vance's Hug
After watching their hug – where Kirk put her hands through JD's hair – social media users couldn't help picking it apart.
One critic blasted the interaction between the pair as "bizarre" and insisted they couldn't remember a time they "hugged someone like this who was not my own Mr."
"I have (male) friends I've known for decades, and I have never hugged them like that," another user declared. "Also thought the same thing about the pleather pants – very inappropriate. I wear pleather pants, but you have to know when/where to wear them."
Still, another person claimed the photo was "wild" and showed Kirk was "really comfortable and at ease" with JD.
Kirk did have some supporters, with one person pointing out that she hugged President Trump "the same way" and people need to "stop trashing" her.
"It's almost as if she went through some unimaginable trauma that none of us could relate to," another defender of Kirk piped in to add.
Erika Kirk's Hug With Jason Aldean Is Also Under Fire
Kirk's hug with JD isn't the only one that's gone viral, as her hug with country singer Jason Aldean recently took social media by storm.
When embracing the country singer at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony last week, Kirk was seen rubbing Aldean's back.
Behind him, his wife Brittany seemingly glared and appeared annoyed at the ordeal.
Again, social media was split on their thoughts on the hug, with one person asking why she only hugs "married men" and another saying people need to "get a life."
While Kirk hasn't commented on the hugs, she recently griped about cameras being on her.
"There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there," she shared. "