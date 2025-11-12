Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over 'Extraordinary' Boyfriend Jim Curtis and Claims 'Love Guru' Has 'Special' Powers to 'Heal' People
Nov. 12 2025, Published 4:21 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston has gushed over new boyfriend Jim Curtis, describing the "love guru" as "quite extraordinary."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star, 56, opened up about her latest romance in a new interview, days after the pair went "Instagram Official."
'He's Very Special'
She said: "Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does.
"He's quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people.
"He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity."
She added: "It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to."
Aniston confirmed her relationship with Curtis at the beginning of November when she shared a sweet black and white photo of her hugging him to mark his 50th birthday.
"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she captioned the post along with a red heart emoji.
Life coach Curtis in turn commented on the snap with a kissing face emoji.
He also reciprocated the gesture and shared loved-up pictures of the duo from what appeared to be his birthday celebrations to his Instagram shortly thereafter.
Planning For The Future
Aniston set off romance rumors with Curtis when they were glimpsed on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, in July.
An insider said at the time: "They do everything together, they are always together, and if they have to be away from each other, they are on the phone all the time.
"They are so hot and heavy, it's crazy."
However, back in August, RadarOnline.com revealed Aniston was footing the bill for Curtis’ lavish lifestyle had alarmed her friendship group.
Sources close to the actress told us Curtis is preparing to move into her Los Angeles mansion after just weeks of dating.
Aniston, whose estimated net worth exceeds $300million, is said to be covering everything from luxury vacations to private dining, with one insider describing her as "completely under his spell."
Pals Alarmed By Spending
The source added: "Jim's confident and driven, but he doesn't have much money and definitely isn't operating on Jen's level, so she's covering the costs.
"She's always been generous in her relationships, and this time is no exception."
The couple first went public with their relationship earlier this summer during their luxury getaway to Mallorca, where Curtis was seen giving Aniston a back massage on a yacht.
Since then, they've traveled together on private jets, spent time at her favorite Hollywood haunt, the Sunset Tower Hotel, and enjoyed a secluded stay at wellness retreat Ventana Big Sur.
An insider added: "He didn't have to use his own money during the whole trip – he barely picked up one check."
Curtis, dubbed "Hypnotist Jim" by his followers, has published two books and amassed a loyal following, but reportedly faces ongoing financial issues.
Public records suggest he's fallen behind on payments for his $1.25million New York apartment, with unpaid fees totaling nearly $30,000.
Despite this, Aniston is said to be unbothered by the income gap, telling friends that Curtis brings other things to the relationship.
A source said: "She's been hoping for a relationship like this for years, and she's not going to let finances become an issue.
"She feels he offers so much in other ways – he's attractive, mature, and mentally stimulating – and to her, that's priceless."