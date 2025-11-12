The Massive Regret Queen Elizabeth Took to the Grave: Late Monarch Was 'Forced to Ignore' Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Sex Addiction' by Husband Prince Philip
Nov. 12 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II turned a blind eye to her "favorite" son, the former Prince Andrew's, "obsession with sex" at the behest of her husband, Prince Philip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Even as a young man, Andrew, 65, earned the nickname "Randy Andy" for his womanizing ways, which spiraled into him becoming involved with known sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein later in his life.
The ensuing scandal resulted in the disgraced former Duke of York being stripped of all of his royal titles and privileges in October.
'Ignore It All'
The Queen was "deeply concerned" about her son's behavior for years, Andrew's biographer, Andrew Lownie, writes on Substack.
A top Buckingham Palace source revealed to the Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author that the monarch was forced to "ignore it all" by her husband.
"Her Majesty and Philip were deeply concerned because their son became obsessed with sex, and it interfered with his royal responsibilities," the palace insider claimed.
The source continued about the former prince's parents, "They were aware Andrew preferred spending excessive lengths of time pursuing sexual activities rather than focusing on his duties. It ranks high among the biggest regrets The Queen had."
'Her Favorite Son'
The Queen had plenty of reasons to be concerned, as Lownie revealed in a recent interview that Andrew brought sex workers home to the official London residence of the monarch.
"He brought in prostitutes to Buckingham Palace for years," Lownie dished, while adding that anyone who complained or tried to raise red flags was threatened with a demotion.
"It was done on a regular basis. People who worked there complained to people in command, but nothing was done — the security who complained were told, ‘If you would like to go back on the beat in Brixton, you have that choice, but otherwise you keep quiet,'" Lownie explained.
"Of course, the Queen knew (about Andrew’s proclivities)," he continued. “But he was her favorite son, and he got away with everything. They brushed it under the rug. Until now."
Bold Move After Prince Philip's Death
Andrew's dangerous behavior towards the crown's reputation finally caused The Queen to dole out some punishment.
In 2019, he agreed to step back from public duties on behalf of the family following his disastrous BBC interview, where Andrew fought back against Epstein trafficking victim and accuser Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that she was forced to have sex with the former prince.
Her majesty at last laid down her harsh punishment of Andrew before her death in September 2022.
The Queen stripped Andrew of all of his military titles and royal patronages in January of that year amid Giuffre filing a civil lawsuit against the former prince. He settled out of court two months later for an undisclosed sum estimated at around $10 million.
Tossed Out of the Royal Family
Guiffre died by suicide in April, but her posthumous memoir, released in October, laid bare new allegations against Andrew, writing that the skeevy former royal believed "having sex with me was his birthright."
She also claimed the sex creep was aware she was underage, correctly guessing she was 17 years old at the time of their encounters because "My daughters are just a little younger than you," while referring to Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.
King Charles III, along with his son and heir to the throne, Prince William, finally got Andrew to give up his Duke of York title and other royal titles in an October 17 announcement, but at the time, he retained his birthright title of Prince.
That went away on October 30, when the palace announced that he would now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is being forced to give up his lease on his lavish home, the Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park.