The Massive Regret Queen Elizabeth Took to the Grave: Late Monarch Was 'Forced to Ignore' Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Sex Addiction' by Husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II turned a blind eye to her "favorite" son, the former Prince Andrew's, "obsession with sex" at the behest of her husband, Prince Philip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Even as a young man, Andrew, 65, earned the nickname "Randy Andy" for his womanizing ways, which spiraled into him becoming involved with known sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein later in his life.

The ensuing scandal resulted in the disgraced former Duke of York being stripped of all of his royal titles and privileges in October.