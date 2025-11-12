EXCLUSIVE: Karoline Leavitt Tells Radar Democrats Are Using Epstein's 'Knew About the Girls' Email to 'Smear' Donald Trump — and Defends Exposing 'Unnamed Victim' Virginia Giuffre

RadarOnline.com reached out to the White House for comment on the Epstein emails, as well as the press secretary naming Giuffre as the redacted victim.

Leavitt told us in a statement: "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.

"The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn’t have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions.

"The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.

"These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump's historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again."