Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Karoline Leavitt Tells Radar Democrats Are Using Epstein's 'Knew About the Girls' Email to 'Smear' Donald Trump — and Defends Exposing 'Unnamed Victim' Virginia Giuffre

Split photo of Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt, Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt has been slammed for naming late Virginia Giuffre as the victim mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein emails.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has come under fire for exposing the alleged identity of a redacted victim named in an email from Jeffrey Epstein, in which he claimed Donald Trump spent time with the victim at his home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Democrat House Oversight Committee members released the Epstein emails on Wednesday, November 12, Leavitt said the documents were a partisan attempt to smear the president – and claimed the victim mentioned was the late Virginia Giuffre, who previously described Trump as "friendly."

White House Responds to RadarOnline.com

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

The press secretary accused Democrats of using 'selectively leaked emails' to 'create a fake narrative.'

RadarOnline.com reached out to the White House for comment on the Epstein emails, as well as the press secretary naming Giuffre as the redacted victim.

Leavitt told us in a statement: "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.

"The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn’t have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions.

"The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.

"These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump's historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again."

Epstein's Emails

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was named in several emails from Epstein released by House Democrats.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Democrat House Oversight Committee members released personal correspondence from Epstein, including an email he sent months before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.

In an email Epstein sent author Michael Wolff on January 31, 2019, he wrote: "(Trump) said he asked me to resign. (I was) never a member ever. (Of) course he knew about the girls as he asked (Ghislaine) to stop."

Another email from April 2011 referred to Trump as the "dog that hasn't barked."

"i want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump..," Epstein wrote to Maxwell. "(REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there."

Photo of ex-Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

The late Epstein victim previously said Trump was 'friendly' during their interactions.

But internet critics weren't convinced by Leavitt – and proceeded to slam the White House for allegedly using the deceased prominent Epstein victim as "deflection" from the email's serious implications.

As social media users debated whether or not Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, was actually the victim referenced in the emails, one X user said: "Actually, Leavitt issued a statement asserting it's Virginia. That in itself is a deflection from other things revealed today to include Trump probably obstructing justice related to Epstein stuff."

Another X user cast doubt on Leavitt's claims, arguing: "By saying it was Giuffre she could pivot to the claim of friendliness etc. if it was someone else she didn’t have a pivot."

Leavitt Addresses Epstein Emails

Source: @LUCASSA56947288/X

Leavitt insisted the emails 'prove absolutely nothing' about Trump and his relationship with Epstein.

During a tense press briefing on Wednesday, Leavitt was pressed on her statement about the Epstein emails and whether or not Trump "spent hours" with a victim at the convicted pedophile's house.

Leavitt fired back: "These emails prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong."

The press secretary claimed the emails support Trump's repeated claims about knowing Epstein from living in Palm Beach, and insisted the financier was a member at Mar-a-Lago until the president "kicked him out because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and a creep."

She doubled-down on Giuffre's previous remarks on Trump as she spun the question back on reporters demanding they ask Democrats why her name was redacted.

