Ozzy Osbourne's Reclusive Daughter Aimee Spotted on Rare Outing After Dad's Tragic Death — Months After She Came Out of Hiding to Attend His Funeral
Nov. 12 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne's reclusive daughter Aimee has been spotted on a rare outing after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
What Did Aimee Do on Her Outing?
Aimee rocked a pair of jeans and a black and white striped button-up on her outing. She was seen enjoying a hot beverage, and seemingly talking on her phone with earbuds in.
For all of the tragedy her family has been through as of late, Aimee looked at peace, smiling at the camera.
Paramount Plus' documentary Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, Aimee opened up on Ozzy's condition prior to his death.
A 2019 Incident Left Ozzy Osbourne 'Traumatized'
Aimee discussed an incident in 2019 when Ozzy fell, which put him in the hospital and resulted in him needing surgery, in the documentary.
When the accident occurred, Ozzy had to cancel all remaining appearances and tour dates, as it aggravated a neck and spine injury Ozzy had gotten from a 2003 bike accident.
Aimee said he was “traumatized” and unable to “bounce back” after his health troubles, which she said resulted in the “biggest heartbreak” with his canceled tour dates.
“We're kind of raised to believe doctors are superheroes in a way, and although they're very skilled - some of them - a lot of them don't really have the answers,” she shared.
Sharon Osbourne Claimed Ozzy's Pain Was 'Unbearable'
Aimee went on to note her father was in the hospital "for weeks."
"I think just in a lot of shock, also traumatized, to fall like that and then go through that, and then not be able to bounce back like he had in the past, and then having to cancel the tour, that was really, I think, his biggest heartbreak,” she added.
Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, detailed they brought Ozzy home after three months but his “pain never subsided.”
“It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy's a drama queen. He'll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real,” she heartbreakingly confessed.
Ozzy noted he couldn’t “enjoy anything” due to how hard his recovery was.
After his fall, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
When Did Ozzy Osbourne Die?
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ozzy died in July at the age of 76, weeks after his emotional Black Sabbath farewell concert.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family shared at the time of his death.
“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time.”
Ozzy Osbourne's Positive Attitude Prior to His Passing
Regardless of Ozzy's health struggles, he kept a positive attitude along the way.
In one of his final interviews, he discussed making it to 2025.
"I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive,” he shared. “I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."
He also kept his sense of humor, detailing Sharon had asked him if he “had to do it over again” would he “change anything,” to which he replied, “‘No. I had a great f------ time.’”