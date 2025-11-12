'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Looks Unrecognizable on Movie Set — as the Actor Attempts to Push Aside 'Bullying' Claims and Ex-Wife Lily Allen's Album
Nov. 12 2025, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
David Harbour has found a novel new way to keep working amid allegations that he "harassed and bullied" Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, RadarOnline.com can report – by completely changing his appearance.
The actor was unrecognizable in a fat suit and heavy makeup on the set of his new film.
Harbour's Next Role
Harbour has just started filming Evil Genius, in which he plays pizza deliveryman Brian Douglas Wells.
The film, inspired by the 2018 Netflix documentary of the same name, will follow the infamous "pizza bomber" case – a darkly comic story that begins with the death of a man forced to rob a bank with a bomb strapped to his neck.
The true-crime thriller also stars Patricia Arquette and marks the directorial debut of Friends star Courteney Cox.
To portray the portly Wells, Harbour was spotted in a padded body suit. He also had graying hair and a fluffy gray beard covering his face.
Bad Publicity Times Two
As Radar readers know, Harbour is currently facing a double whammy of bad publicity, after, along with Brown's claims, he was also recently revealed to be at the center of cheating claims made by ex-wife Lily Allen.
Harbour is trying to save his career after his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, accused him of "bullying and harassing" her on set ahead of the show's much-anticipated fifth and final season.
The 50-year-old, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper and the adoptive father of Brown's character Eleven, was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry after the British actress filed a formal complaint several months ago.
Now publicity experts wonder if the sudden "discovery" of the complaint was actually "strategic timing" while Harbour's reputation is already destabilized.
"This situation is especially complicated because David is experiencing multiple, overlapping PR crises," Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, told Radar.
"The timing of these accusations being made public — coming just days after his ex-wife Lily Allen’s album dropped with references to alleged infidelity — is not accidental."
Harbour's Best Bet
So far, Netflix has not addressed the allegations, as the streamer is heavily promoting the final season of its record-setting series.
Hurley said in this case, silence may be golden for Harbour.
"Because Stranger Things is gearing up for a major promotional cycle, his response will likely be influenced, if not controlled, by Netflix and contractual communications parameters," she explained.
The expert said she expects Harbour to take the well-traveled Hollywood route of "laying low" while avoiding direct comment and letting the news cycle move on.
"Silence alone will not fully repair this, but missteps right now could worsen the narrative," she added. "I would not be surprised if he kept quiet until it fades out."
Lily Allen's Lament
Meanwhile, those inside his ex Allen's circle say the singer is "fuming" Harbour's career remains intact despite her exposing what she described as his "betrayals" on new songs such as Madeline and Tennis.
The record, Allen's first in seven years, includes provocative lyrics referencing sex, deceit, and heartbreak.
On Madeline, Allen sings: "I can't trust anything that comes out of his mouth," while Tennis sees her confronting a woman after finding a message from her on her partner's phone."