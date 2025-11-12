'I Have Leaks': Candace Owens Believes Suspect Tyler Robinson 'Didn't Kill Charlie Kirk' as the Conservative Mouthpiece Continues to Fuel Assassination Conspiracy Theories
Nov. 12 2025, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has been touting conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination for weeks, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her potentially boldest accusation yet – she doesn't believe Tyler Robinson killed Kirk.
Candace Owens Said It's 'Obvious' Tyler Robinson Was Involved in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
When asked in a recent interview about her claims Kirk was betrayed by someone close to him, Owens claimed, "I think that in the coming weeks there’s going to be a lot of financial reports that are coming out and I, first and foremost, do not believe that Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. I want to be very clear on that.
"Whether he was involved, I think the answer is yes. I think that’s obvious."
Owens claimed she feels that way due to "the weird fed messages that were concocted out of thin air," referring to text messages that were released between Robinson and his boyfriend, Lance Twiggs.
Why Does Candace Think the Feds Concocted Tyler Robinson's Text Messages?
The right-wing conspiracy theorist went on to claim the text messages had "no time stamp" and sounded like Robinson and Twiggs were "speaking in 1822."
When pressed for proof the messages were made up, Owens reiterated they "didn't put timestamps on them" and alleged Discord "came out and said they didn't exist."
"This was supposedly text messages not Discord messages – that’s my understanding from the indictment," the CNN host who was interviewing her rebutted with.
"I actually did not read that they were text messages," Owens replied.
Candace Owens Alleges the Feds 'Made Up' Text Messages Between Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs
When the host probed further, asking if Owens believes the feds were "on a computer typing it out back and forth" she alleged that’s "exactly what it is."
"The feds made up the text messages," she boldly claimed.
When pushed if she has anyone from the FBI telling her that, she claimed "she has leaks."
"I have very strong sources everywhere on both sides," she alleged. "Because when we seek – talking about evidence – it’s like, who’s going to present that evidence? The mainstream media?" Owens also said it "wouldn't" be a hot story.
"I kind of feel like we live in a post-Epstein world," she added, "and we know how stories get shut down."
Candace Owens' Texts With Charlie Kirk
While Owens held steadfast to her belief the texts were fake, she recently offered up proof her personal text messages with Kirk, which were accused of not being authentic, were indeed real.
"Okay, here we go, guys," she began, showing off the messages on her phone on her YouTube show. "Just to show you this. I just looked it up on my phone."
The conservative commentator then declaratively stated the text messages "are not made up."
"You probably want to see the date here and see the time sliding," she continued. " We did not make up these messages, okay?"
Owens later called out naysayers who claimed the texts with Kirk she'd previously shown were fake, calling it "absolute nonsense" that anyone would think she'd make them up.
"What would be the point of that?" she inquired.