'What Happened?': Prince William's 'Bedraggled' Appearance During Surprise 'Dancing with the Stars' Cameo Leaves Fans Baffled

William, 43, made the video call from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he was handing out the 2025 awards last week, looking, as some claimed, "bedraggled."

While Prince William took time out of his busy schedule to call his friend and Earthshot Prize global ambassador Robert Irwin to wish him good luck on the current season of Dancing with the Stars , not all royal fans were swooning, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We're missing you, Robert," the Prince of Wales gushed about Irwin, 21, who has attended several Earthshot Prize awards ceremonies across the globe in the past, but was in the midst of competing for the Mirrorball trophy and had to skip out on the 2025 festivities.

"Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here," William continued.

He then made Irwin's pro partner Witney Carson's day, addressing her by name and telling her, "You need to get him in as much glitter as you can."

"Guys, you've got a seriously good chance of winning, so best of luck on the show," William told the pair as Irwin gushed. "It means the absolute world, thank you so much."

Carson, 32, gasped in delight and raved, "I can't believe he just said my name!"