'What Happened?': Prince William's 'Bedraggled' Appearance During Surprise 'Dancing with the Stars' Cameo Leaves Fans Baffled
Nov. 12 2025, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET
While Prince William took time out of his busy schedule to call his friend and Earthshot Prize global ambassador Robert Irwin to wish him good luck on the current season of Dancing with the Stars, not all royal fans were swooning, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
William, 43, made the video call from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he was handing out the 2025 awards last week, looking, as some claimed, "bedraggled."
Supportive Message
"We're missing you, Robert," the Prince of Wales gushed about Irwin, 21, who has attended several Earthshot Prize awards ceremonies across the globe in the past, but was in the midst of competing for the Mirrorball trophy and had to skip out on the 2025 festivities.
"Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here," William continued.
He then made Irwin's pro partner Witney Carson's day, addressing her by name and telling her, "You need to get him in as much glitter as you can."
"Guys, you've got a seriously good chance of winning, so best of luck on the show," William told the pair as Irwin gushed. "It means the absolute world, thank you so much."
Carson, 32, gasped in delight and raved, "I can't believe he just said my name!"
Really Bad Lighting
While William's gracious gesture touched most fans, others worried about his appearance.
It was clear the future king made the call from a conference room-type setting, as bright overhead lighting shone down on him, making for unhealthy-looking shadows and a very shiny forehead.
The lighting also gave William's face a red hue, making him look nothing like the dashing royal so many fans have come to be smitten by.
Looking Good at Earthshot
"What happened to William?" one fan wondered on X, while a second wrote, "He’s looking bedraggled."
A third user sneered, "God William looks HORRENDOUS," while a fourth accused the prince of drinking, writing, "A very pink and flushed William. Was it dry gin or port?"
However, other fans loved that William took the time to call Robert, even if the lighting situation was awful.
"It was so cool! What a fun surprise for Robert to have Prince William cheer him on," one person marveled, while a second noted, "What a nice thing for him to do. Taking time off whilst doing the Earshot Prize in Brazil."
Magic Moment
William's well-wishes proved to be a good luck charm, as Irwin and Carson went on to land their first perfect score of the season, getting a total of 40 points from the four judges for their foxtrot. The emotion of the dance and the judges' praise left Irwin near tears.
The dance was made all the more emotional because it was set to Leona Lewis' Footprints in the Sand, which Robert's sister, Bindi Irwin, danced to when she won DWTS season 21.
As the number came to a close, Bindi came onstage to finish the dance in her brother's arms before photos appeared on the ballroom floor of their beloved late dad, wildlife warrior Steve Irwin, holding his kids when they were youngsters before his tragic 2006 death.