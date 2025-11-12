'Following Royal Orders': The Reason Why Kardashians 'Mysteriously Deleted' Pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From Inside Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash Revealed
Nov. 12 2025, Published 1:07 p.m. ET
The Kardashians deleted pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their social media coverage of Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash due to a fresh backlash surrounding the former royals.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry and Meghan sparked upset by attending the star-studded party during Remembrance Weekend and the Duchess’s decision not to wear a poppy, a traditional symbol used by Brits to remember fallen war victims, sparked further uproar.
Pictures Wiped
And since the fallout, pictures of the couple posted on social media by the Kardashians have now been removed.
A source said: "Meghan being snapped without a poppy is a huge disappointment.
"It's also embarrassing for Harry given his military background and charity work with injured soldiers, so they wanted these pictures taken down."
Celebrity insider Rob Shuter claims the couple were annoyed the snaps were posted without their approval.
He wrote on Substack: "They were polite but firm—nothing goes online without their sign-off.
"They've built their brand on control, and they weren't about to let a Kardashian post ruin that."
Part Of The Coverage
As for how the Kardashians feel about it, apparently "Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito. She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it—just not on her guest list."
Harry and Meghan were widely mocked for attending the Kardashian matriarch’s 70th birthday bash, held at Jeff Bezos’s $165million Beverly Hills mansion.
Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths told GB news: "It's the most tragic display from these two that we've seen for a very long time, if not ever.
"It couldn't be less appropriate to go to a Kardashian showbiz, star-studded party where these aren't their close circle of friends, these aren't their best friends.
"This isn’t Harry's best mate’s 40th. It's unforgivable."
'They Don't Even Know The Kardashians'
Harry had recently been in Canada where he met veterans, members of the armed forces community and military charities to mark Remembrance Sunday, in a two-day visit to Toronto.
And critics of the royal said attending the Kardashian-based undid all his good work
Taking to social media, one user said: "Imagine being on a PR trip for veterans in Canada, then taking a massive cr-p on them by attending a Kardashian’s birthday party on Remembrance Weekend.
"Yet more proof Prince Harry doesn't care about the military or veterans. They're just tools for his public image."
RadarOnline.com was exclusively told this week how Meghan’s poppy snub was an act of revenge against the royals.
One senior royal source said: "Meghan's fully aware of the symbolism. The poppy isn't just decoration – it's a powerful emblem that means everything to Harry and the royals. By deliberately leaving it off, she was making a statement of contempt toward both him and the entire family."
Another palace insider went further, describing the move as "her latest act of royal revenge."
The source said: "This looks anything but accidental. Meghan knows exactly what the poppy stands for – she's worn it before and understands its importance to Harry. Skipping it at such a glitzy Hollywood event feels like a deliberate move to rub it in the royals' faces."