'Following Royal Orders': The Reason Why Kardashians 'Mysteriously Deleted' Pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From Inside Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash Revealed

And since the fallout, pictures of the couple posted on social media by the Kardashians have now been removed.

A source said: "Meghan being snapped without a poppy is a huge disappointment.

"It's also embarrassing for Harry given his military background and charity work with injured soldiers, so they wanted these pictures taken down."

Celebrity insider Rob Shuter claims the couple were annoyed the snaps were posted without their approval.

He wrote on Substack: "They were polite but firm—nothing goes online without their sign-off.

"They've built their brand on control, and they weren't about to let a Kardashian post ruin that."