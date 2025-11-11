EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Latest 'Ultra-Nasty' Royal Revenge — How Duchess Used Remembrance Day Poppy Snub to 'Rub Harry and The Firm's Faces in Her Utter Disdain for Them All'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 9:01 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has sparked outrage once again after appearing at one of Hollywood's glitziest parties without wearing a Remembrance Day poppy – a move insiders told RadarOnline.com was a "deliberate snub" to both her husband Prince Harry and the royal family.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex joined Harry, 41, at Kris Jenner's lavish James Bond–themed 70th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills on Saturday November 8.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attended Kris Jenner's Birthday
Harry was photographed wearing a black tuxedo and a red poppy pinned to his lapel – a long-standing symbol of remembrance for fallen servicemen and women – while Markle opted for a sleek black gown with a thigh-high slit and no visible poppy or red accent.
Royal observers say the choice was "no accident" and was "ultra-nasty."
One senior royal source said: "Meghan's fully aware of the symbolism. The poppy isn't just decoration – it's a powerful emblem that means everything to Harry and the royals. By deliberately leaving it off, she was making a statement of contempt toward both him and the entire family."
Another palace insider went further, describing the move as "her latest act of royal revenge."
Meghan Markle's Dress Choice 'Looks Anything But Accidental'
The source said: "This looks anything but accidental. Meghan knows exactly what the poppy stands for – she's worn it before and understands its importance to Harry. Skipping it at such a glitzy Hollywood event feels like a deliberate move to rub it in the royals' faces."
Remembrance Day, held on November 11, is one of the most sacred events on the royal calendar, marked each year by members of The Firm wearing poppies to honor those who died in military service.
For Harry, the red poppy carries deep personal meaning – he served a decade in the British Army, completing two tours of duty in Afghanistan, and later founded the Invictus Games to support wounded veterans.
Meghan Ignored Poppy, Making Harry Uncomfortable
A friend of the prince said he appeared "frustrated and uncomfortable" as he and Markle entered Jenner's star-studded party.
"Harry treats the poppy as something sacred – it represents honor, loss, and duty," a friend said. "Watching Meghan arrive next to him without wearing one was uncomfortable. He's acutely aware of public perception, and the thought of being embarrassed like that really gets to him."
Critics in Britain and the U.S. have accused Meghan of using the moment to distance herself further from the monarchy and show she doesn't care about Harry's heritage.
"This wasn't a mistake – it was deliberate," said a former palace staffer. "Meghan's clearly embracing her identity as a Hollywood star, not a royal. It's her way of signaling to the family that she's done following their traditions and expectations."
The decision comes amid continuing tension between the Sussexes and the royal family.
Meghan’s Poppy No-Show Sends Shockwaves Through Royal Fans
Relations still remain frosty following the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they alleged racism within the palace, and their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which detailed their struggles behind palace walls.
One royal watcher said: "Snubbing the wearing of the poppy might seem trivial, but in this context, it's huge. Meghan's fully aware it would upset Harry and be viewed in Britain as disrespectful. It's her way of showing she's finished with royal obligations – and she's not hiding it."
Still, some Hollywood sources defended her, insisting the omission was "a style choice, not a statement."
One Los Angeles insider said: "Meghan was focused on fitting the Bond theme – it was a Hollywood party, not a royal ceremony. There was no intent to stir things up or make a political statement."
But palace aides believe otherwise.
"She understands exactly what that symbol represents," said one source. "By leaving it off while standing beside Harry, she sent a message louder than words ever could."