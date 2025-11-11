EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Latest 'Ultra-Nasty' Royal Revenge — How Duchess Used Remembrance Day Poppy Snub to 'Rub Harry and The Firm's Faces in Her Utter Disdain for Them All'

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex joined Harry, 41, at Kris Jenner 's lavish James Bond–themed 70th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills on Saturday November 8.

Meghan Markle has sparked outrage once again after appearing at one of Hollywood's glitziest parties without wearing a Remembrance Day poppy – a move insiders told RadarOnline.com was a "deliberate snub" to both her husband Prince Harry and the royal family.

Harry was photographed wearing a black tuxedo and a red poppy pinned to his lapel – a long-standing symbol of remembrance for fallen servicemen and women – while Markle opted for a sleek black gown with a thigh-high slit and no visible poppy or red accent.

Royal observers say the choice was "no accident" and was "ultra-nasty."

One senior royal source said: "Meghan's fully aware of the symbolism. The poppy isn't just decoration – it's a powerful emblem that means everything to Harry and the royals. By deliberately leaving it off, she was making a statement of contempt toward both him and the entire family."

Another palace insider went further, describing the move as "her latest act of royal revenge."