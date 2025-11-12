Your tip
'Sleepy' Joe Biden Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Rare Throwback Video With Obama — as Baffled Americans Insist That's Not the Man 'We All Saw as President'

photo of joe biden
Source: mega

A recently rediscovered video of Joe Biden had people doing a double take.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

A recently rediscovered video throwback of Joe Biden reveals just how much the then-vice president has aged since leaving office, RadarOnline.com can share.

The 82-year-old looked spry, alert, and "unrecognizable" compared to the "Sleep Joe" of recent years.

photo of joe biden
Source: x.com/InternetH0F/x.com/dom_lucre

The former president was said to look much healthier during his days as Obama's Veep.

As Congress continues to bicker over extending Obamacare subsidies, a 2010 video of the moment President Obama's "Affordable Care Act" was passed into law has been making the rounds.

In the short clip, Biden, Obama, and other leaders watch patiently as the votes are tallied, erupting into cheers when the majority threshold is reached.

Biden in particular is seen jumping up in applause and slapping his boss on the back with a giant smile on his face.

Biden of the Past Resurfaces

photo of joe biden
Source: mega

Critics say Biden has aged poorly since first becoming president.

It was a far cry from a recent video of the 82-year-old stumbling his way into a Virginia restaurant, looking glossy-eyed and lost, and critics on social media used the classic clip to pile on the elderly president.

"Joe Biden looked like a completely different person," someone tweeted, as another tacked on: "That's not the Joe Biden we all saw as president."

A third person mentioned: "Biden looking relatively normal."

While a fourth speculated: "Joe Biden has a different forehead than he does now."

Health Concerns

photo of joe biden
Source: x.com/dom_lucre

He had diners at an Italian restaurant concerned for his health.

Fast-foward to this past weekend, when Biden had diners at a fancy Italian restaurant concerned for his health after the frail former president slowly made his way through a crowd of patrons.

Biden, who turns 83 next week, was surrounded by Secret Service agents as he slowly walked inside the Arlington, Va. restaurant Carbonara.

The ex-president was greeted with a smattering of applause and appreciation.

However, the reaction on social media was far less approving, as many critics pointed out his diminished reflexes.

"He looks absolutely lost," one person tweeted, as another piled on: "Lol. He is not sure where he is."

A third added: "The walking corpse, bet the autopen was still on at that moment."

While one person sarcastically stated: "I thought that was an animatronic from Spirit Halloween."

Biden's Cancer Battle

photo of joe biden
Source: mega

Biden's battle with cancer has taken a visible toll.

As Radar has reported, Biden is seldom seen in public anymore, opting to spend his post-presidency holed up at his Delaware home as he battles his aggressive cancer. The former commander-in-chief no longer has a full staff and dozens of security agents keeping tabs on his every move.

Instead, he has only one or two aides and a few Secret Service members watching over him as he works with a ghostwriter on his memoir.

Earlier this year, Biden was diagnosed with cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, his office confirmed.

Most recently, Biden was spotted with a giant bandage hiding a vicious scar from a delicate cancer surgery.

Officials revealed the massive gash above his right eye was the result of surgery to remove skin cancer lesions.

Last month, his spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, downplayed the Mohs surgery, which removed a potentially deadly malignant lesion and surrounding tissue. The tissue will now be tested to determine if it has spread to other parts of the body, but renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Biden, told RadarOnline.com he believes the politician is in a potentially dire situation.

"With so many medical problems, his longevity is definitely in question, and reports of dementia make him even more vulnerable," Dr. Fischer explained.

"Melanoma is notorious for being unrecognized and dangerous."

