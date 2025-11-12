'Sleepy' Joe Biden Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Rare Throwback Video With Obama — as Baffled Americans Insist That's Not the Man 'We All Saw as President'

As Radar has reported, Biden is seldom seen in public anymore, opting to spend his post-presidency holed up at his Delaware home as he battles his aggressive cancer. The former commander-in-chief no longer has a full staff and dozens of security agents keeping tabs on his every move.

Instead, he has only one or two aides and a few Secret Service members watching over him as he works with a ghostwriter on his memoir.

Earlier this year, Biden was diagnosed with cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, his office confirmed.

Most recently, Biden was spotted with a giant bandage hiding a vicious scar from a delicate cancer surgery.

Officials revealed the massive gash above his right eye was the result of surgery to remove skin cancer lesions.

Last month, his spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, downplayed the Mohs surgery, which removed a potentially deadly malignant lesion and surrounding tissue. The tissue will now be tested to determine if it has spread to other parts of the body, but renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Biden, told RadarOnline.com he believes the politician is in a potentially dire situation.

"With so many medical problems, his longevity is definitely in question, and reports of dementia make him even more vulnerable," Dr. Fischer explained.

"Melanoma is notorious for being unrecognized and dangerous."