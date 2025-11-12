JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Slams Donald Trump and 'Rabid Dog' Cousin RFK Jr. as He Announces Congressional Bid

He then accused the president of being "obsessed" with his family.

Schlossberg continued: "He's so obsessed with the Kennedys, and the Kennedy name and the Kennedy brand, that he caged one and put it in his cabinet, a rabid dog in his cabinet.

"Put a collar on my cousin RFK Jr. and has him there barking, spreading lies and spreading misinformation."

The 32-year-old has been a vocal critic of RFK Jr. and spoke out against his health secretary nomination alongside his mom, Caroline Kennedy.