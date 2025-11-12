JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Slams Donald Trump and 'Rabid Dog' Cousin RFK Jr. as He Announces Congressional Bid
Nov. 12 2025, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
Late President John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg has announced he's running for Congress in New York – and he's wasted no time calling out Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hours after announcing his congressional campaign on social media, Schlossberg, 32, opened up on why he's decided to join the family business – and unleashed on his cousin and the president – in an interview with Morning Joe's Jackie Alemany on Wednesday, November 12.
JFK's Grandson Announces Congressional Campaign
During their chat, Alemany asked Schlossberg if his political aspirations were motivated by a desire to protect his family's "legacy" after Trump paved over his grandmother Jackie Kennedy's famous Rose Garden at the White House, declassified files on JFK's assassination, and attempted to "MAGA-ify" the Kennedy Center.
Schlossberg admitted he was "protective" of his grandfather's legacy but made it clear he was fighting for "not just my family's legacy, but generations of Americans and New Yorkers who fought and sacrificed to build this country, and (Trump's) dismantling that legacy."
Schlossberg Says Trump Is 'Obsessed' With the Kennedys
He then accused the president of being "obsessed" with his family.
Schlossberg continued: "He's so obsessed with the Kennedys, and the Kennedy name and the Kennedy brand, that he caged one and put it in his cabinet, a rabid dog in his cabinet.
"Put a collar on my cousin RFK Jr. and has him there barking, spreading lies and spreading misinformation."
The 32-year-old has been a vocal critic of RFK Jr. and spoke out against his health secretary nomination alongside his mom, Caroline Kennedy.
Social media users were divided in support of Schlossberg launching a political career.
While many branded him a "nepo baby" and pushed back against the Kennedy dynasty, others embraced the 32-year-old.
One Youtube user highlighted Schlossberg's "rabid dog" comment and enthusiastically declared, "he has my vote."
A second remarked, "He even sounds like his grandfather," while another added, "jfk would be so proud."
Schlossberg's Social Media Antics
Prior to announcing his congressional bid, Schlossberg made headlines with his social media antics, which often included trolling politicians and pundits.
While younger generations lapped up Schlossberg's zany posts, insiders claimed his poised extended family were distancing themselves from him.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources alleged the Kennedys found Caroline's son "embarrassing."
A source said: "Jack has always been a handful. But now he's making an unseemly spectacle of himself. It's frankly embarrassing and the whole family just want him to shut up."
Schlossberg Announces He's Running for Congress
It's no surprise Schlossberg took to Instagram to share a video announce he's running for Congress in New York to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler.
The video's caption began: "250 years after America was founded, and our country is at a turning point. It’s a crisis at every level."
Schlossberg went on to highlight a "cost of living crisis," "corruption crisis," and "constitution crisis" plaguing America under the Trump administration.
He wrote: "We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives.
"I’m not running because I have all the answers to our problems. I’m running because the people of New York 12 do. I want to listen to your struggles, hear your stories, amplify your voice, go to Washington and execute on your behalf."