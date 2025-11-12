Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bruce Willis

'Meeting Bruce Willis Was a Highlight': 'Dancing with the Stars' Ex-host Tom Bergeron Recalls Moment With 'Dying' Actor as His Dementia Battle Takes Crucial Turn

Composite photo of Bruce Willis and Tom Bergeron
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis was previously honored on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bruce Willis is in the midst of a health crisis and, when his daughter Rumer appeared on Dancing with the Stars last night, ex-host Tom Bergeron made sure to bring him up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Tom Bergeron Say About Bruce Willis?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Composite photo of Tom Bergeron and Rumer Willis
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis returned to 'Dancing With the Stars' last night.

After Rumer returned to the show to dance, Bergeron addressed her personally.

"Rumer, it’s so great to see you," he began. "I have to tell you one of the highlights for me of your season was meeting your dad."

Bergeron went on to say he sends "warm wishes" to Rumer, Bruce, and their family.

The show had previously honored Bruce with a tribute dance performed by his Die Hard co-star Reginald VelJohnson in September 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Willis' Recent Outing

Source: @daisybui_/TikTok

Tom Bergeron sent Bruce Willis "warm wishes."

Bruce, who is in the throes of a devastating dementia battle, was recently seen on a rare outing with his caretaker.

The actor, 70, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a brain disorder that causes changes in personality/behavior, difficulty with language, and more.

Since his diagnosis, he has mostly remained out of the spotlight.

Bruce took in views of the ocean and chatted with his caretaker while he was out.

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce's wife, recently opened up in an interview about how their kids are coping with their ailing father.

"I think they're doing well, all things considered but it's hard," she somberly shared. "They grieve, they miss their dad so much. He's missing important milestones, that's tough for them — but kids are resilient, [although] I used to hate hearing that because people didn't understand what we were walking through."

She added she's uncertain if her kids will ever "bounce back," but insisted they're all "learning."

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Heming Willis Moved Bruce Into His Own Home

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis called moving Bruce into his own home 'one of the hardest decisions' she ever had to make.

As his spouse, Emma is also going through tough times in figuring out how to navigate Bruce's tough battle, and made the hard call to move Bruce into his own house.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," she noted. "But among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move — for him, for our girls, for me. Ultimately, I could get back to being his wife. And that's such a gift."

While Emma made the decision with her family in mind, she explained it was also done to help Bruce have more independence and provide him with a chance to reconnect with family and friends.

"It's made such a difference for more friends and family to have their own experience with him without it being my home, without me hovering, or my anxiety of how to manage the guests and their expectations, and then have to see their reactions - their sadness at what is," she added.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Sydney Sweeney and Ella Halikas

Sydney Sweeney's Movie 'Flopped' Because She 'Didn’'t Show Enough Skin' Claims Plus-Size Model Who Says Fans 'Don't Know What To Make Of Her' With Clothes On

Paris Jackson reconciles with aunt Janet as Michael Jackson's daughter battles lawyers over $2B estate.

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson 'Makes Peace' With Aunt Janet Following Explosive Rift – as Michael's Daughter is Locked in $2Billion Estate War With Lawyers

Emma Heming Willis Organized a New York City Benefit Recently

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis said Bruce was at the event she organized 'in spirit.'

Emma recently helped to organize a benefit concert in New York City on November 5 for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, which she shared is "an important cause to our whole family."

Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, joined her at the event in which they hosted notable guests, including Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Bacon, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan.

There were also musical performances at the event, including ones from Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, Norah Jones, and R&B legend Mavis Staples.

"I honestly wish Bruce could be here, but he's here in spirit," Emma shared with her guests.

Unfortunately, even though it was nice to see Bruce out and about, his health is still reportedly continuing to decline, as a family source shared, "He is going downhill fast."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.