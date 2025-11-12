'Meeting Bruce Willis Was a Highlight': 'Dancing with the Stars' Ex-host Tom Bergeron Recalls Moment With 'Dying' Actor as His Dementia Battle Takes Crucial Turn
Nov. 12 2025, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Bruce Willis is in the midst of a health crisis and, when his daughter Rumer appeared on Dancing with the Stars last night, ex-host Tom Bergeron made sure to bring him up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
What Did Tom Bergeron Say About Bruce Willis?
After Rumer returned to the show to dance, Bergeron addressed her personally.
"Rumer, it’s so great to see you," he began. "I have to tell you one of the highlights for me of your season was meeting your dad."
Bergeron went on to say he sends "warm wishes" to Rumer, Bruce, and their family.
The show had previously honored Bruce with a tribute dance performed by his Die Hard co-star Reginald VelJohnson in September 2024.
Bruce Willis' Recent Outing
Bruce, who is in the throes of a devastating dementia battle, was recently seen on a rare outing with his caretaker.
The actor, 70, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a brain disorder that causes changes in personality/behavior, difficulty with language, and more.
Since his diagnosis, he has mostly remained out of the spotlight.
Bruce took in views of the ocean and chatted with his caretaker while he was out.
Emma Heming Willis, Bruce's wife, recently opened up in an interview about how their kids are coping with their ailing father.
"I think they're doing well, all things considered but it's hard," she somberly shared. "They grieve, they miss their dad so much. He's missing important milestones, that's tough for them — but kids are resilient, [although] I used to hate hearing that because people didn't understand what we were walking through."
She added she's uncertain if her kids will ever "bounce back," but insisted they're all "learning."
Emma Heming Willis Moved Bruce Into His Own Home
As his spouse, Emma is also going through tough times in figuring out how to navigate Bruce's tough battle, and made the hard call to move Bruce into his own house.
"It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," she noted. "But among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move — for him, for our girls, for me. Ultimately, I could get back to being his wife. And that's such a gift."
While Emma made the decision with her family in mind, she explained it was also done to help Bruce have more independence and provide him with a chance to reconnect with family and friends.
"It's made such a difference for more friends and family to have their own experience with him without it being my home, without me hovering, or my anxiety of how to manage the guests and their expectations, and then have to see their reactions - their sadness at what is," she added.
Emma Heming Willis Organized a New York City Benefit Recently
Emma recently helped to organize a benefit concert in New York City on November 5 for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, which she shared is "an important cause to our whole family."
Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, joined her at the event in which they hosted notable guests, including Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Bacon, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan.
There were also musical performances at the event, including ones from Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, Norah Jones, and R&B legend Mavis Staples.
"I honestly wish Bruce could be here, but he's here in spirit," Emma shared with her guests.
Unfortunately, even though it was nice to see Bruce out and about, his health is still reportedly continuing to decline, as a family source shared, "He is going downhill fast."