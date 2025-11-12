'Meeting Bruce Willis Was a Highlight': 'Dancing with the Stars' Ex-host Tom Bergeron Recalls Moment With 'Dying' Actor as His Dementia Battle Takes Crucial Turn

Bruce, who is in the throes of a devastating dementia battle, was recently seen on a rare outing with his caretaker.

The actor, 70, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a brain disorder that causes changes in personality/behavior, difficulty with language, and more.

Since his diagnosis, he has mostly remained out of the spotlight.

Bruce took in views of the ocean and chatted with his caretaker while he was out.

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce's wife, recently opened up in an interview about how their kids are coping with their ailing father.

"I think they're doing well, all things considered but it's hard," she somberly shared. "They grieve, they miss their dad so much. He's missing important milestones, that's tough for them — but kids are resilient, [although] I used to hate hearing that because people didn't understand what we were walking through."

She added she's uncertain if her kids will ever "bounce back," but insisted they're all "learning."