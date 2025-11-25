EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher Praises New CBS Boss Bari Weiss for Forcing Right-leaning Overhaul at Network — as Controversial Comedian Boasts About the 'New Free Press'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Boisterous Bill Maher has proclaimed how thrilled he is that his "girl," Bari Weiss, has taken over as head of CBS News with a mandate to clean up the formerly ultra-woke division, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Time host, 70, lamented over "leftists" during his Club Random podcast on Monday, November 24, saying he's already seeing news coverage that's "more fair" under Weiss' leadership.
'My Girl, Bari Weiss'
"You know, I find it very frustrating that I cannot get the full story anywhere in the old media," Maher lamented to guest Lara Trump.
"It’s very – I mean, I love the new Free Press. My girl Bari Weiss, who started that and now runs CBS. You know, you’re seeing a change there that’s more fair," the comedian explained about how the former New York Times opinion writer has already begun shaking things up.
Lara observed, "I think that’s very positive," about the new exec's move away from left-leaning coverage.
At the same time, Maher cheered the demise of two extremely left-wing outlets funded by U.S. taxpayers that President Trump's administration defunded earlier this year.
"I mean, I've been very tough on the media, and the biases, and I cry no tears that we’re losing NPR and PBS," Maher added.
Maher's Changing Fan Base
The conversation began with Maher talking about his detractors, revealing to Lara, "One thing we totally agree on is I love America. That's my team. I don’t give any quarter to the leftists who just constantly downgrade America."
"It’s another reason why they hate me. I mean, this is what I said to him, your father-in-law, in the text. It’s like, you know, if I’m so captured by the lunatic left, why do they hate me, too?" he continued.
When Lara asked Maher if everyone hated him, he replied, "Everyone who's not fair. That's how you know you're doing the right thing, when they both have an issue with you," and went on to elaborate on his changing fan base.
"That's why the people who like me like me a lot from both sides. And the people in the middle who have just had enough of people in their bubbles," Maher added.
The New Guard
Weiss departed the New York Times in 2020, saying she had been the subject of "constant bullying" in what had become an "illiberal environment."
She went on to start a popular Substack, which led to the creation of her online media company, The Free Press. Paramount Skydance purchased the company for $150million in October, the same month her hiring at CBS News was announced.
Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, said in announcing the Weiss era at CBS News, "We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home." He toasted Weiss as a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."
Making Changes
After Weiss's arrival, far-left-wing CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced he would be leaving the network at the end of 2025.
Several days later, on October 30, reports surfaced that Gayle King, a liberal and longtime CBS Mornings host, would be losing her position when her contract expires in May 2026. While she would no longer host the program and receive her whopping $15million annual salary, the network reportedly wants to keep her in some production capacity.
King defiantly told a paparazzo the following day outside CBS headquarters, "All I can say is this: From what I’m being told inside this building … all I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here, they like the job I’m doing, I like the job I’m doing!"