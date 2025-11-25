EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher Praises New CBS Boss Bari Weiss for Forcing Right-leaning Overhaul at Network — as Controversial Comedian Boasts About the 'New Free Press'

"You know, I find it very frustrating that I cannot get the full story anywhere in the old media," Maher lamented to guest Lara Trump.

"It’s very – I mean, I love the new Free Press. My girl Bari Weiss, who started that and now runs CBS. You know, you’re seeing a change there that’s more fair," the comedian explained about how the former New York Times opinion writer has already begun shaking things up.

Lara observed, "I think that’s very positive," about the new exec's move away from left-leaning coverage.

At the same time, Maher cheered the demise of two extremely left-wing outlets funded by U.S. taxpayers that President Trump's administration defunded earlier this year.

"I mean, I've been very tough on the media, and the biases, and I cry no tears that we’re losing NPR and PBS," Maher added.