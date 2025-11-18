Bill Maher's Assassination Fears: Controversial Podcaster Refuses to Do Stand-Up Comedy Again Because He 'Could Get Shot by The Left or Right'

The Real Time host, 70, made the admission during his Monday, November 17, episode of his Club Random podcast that he hasn't been on the road yet in 2025 and has no plans to go out again due to the political climate.

Bill Maher has revealed the shocking reason why he has quit touring with his stand-up comedy act and it circles back around to Charlie Kirk 's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maher revealed he quit touring in 2024 with no plans to go back on the road.

While the assassination concern was one issue, the HBO personality had a litany of other reasons he no longer wants to tour.

Republican firebrand Kirk was assassinated in Utah in September while debating students on a college campus. The gunman allegedly cited to his partner that the reason was Kirk's "hatred" and opposing beliefs after reportedly becoming radicalized with left-wing views.

"I don’t want to be out there in this country, in this political atmosphere. I could get shot by the left or the right," he spilled. "It’s a good time to not be out there."

"I got off the road this year. I stopped doing it at the end of 2024," Maher confessed to guest Patton Oswalt .

"I just did my 13th HBO special. I feel like that's a good body of work. They basically got better as it went along. The last one was the best one, and that's a good way to get off," Maher boasted.

"I got tired of the travel, obviously," he continued while noting that he's also competing against a younger generation of comedians who are selling out arena tours.

"I just got tired of being twice as funny as people who were selling twice as many tickets as me," Maher huffed, claiming about exposure, "That's partly because I’m on TV every week."

"Not that I didn’t sell a lot of tickets and do great theaters — but I didn’t sell arenas," the New York native confessed. "And some people did, who, frankly, are not that great. But, you know, when the audience is 35 to 45, they don’t wanna see somebody 70… I still have my show, I have this, I didn't need it, I miss it, but that's part of what it is" about touring.