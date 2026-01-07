New CBS 'Evening News' Anchor Tony Dokoupil Slammed for 'Jarring' Meme-Driven Tribute to Marco Rubio — Tiffany Network Blasted for 'Extraordinary Editorial Decision'
Tony Dokoupil and his new "anti-woke" CBS Evening News are being trolled for what many viewers have slammed as an improper "fluff piece" promoting President Trump's pal, Marco Rubio, RadarOnline.com can report.
The new anchor is off to a rough first week, after suffering an on-air meltdown during a confusing night-one broadcast.
Dokoupil's Difficult Start Drags On
Dokoupil is kicking off his new job with a series of live stops across the country. On Tuesday, January 6, he was in Miami, his one-time hometown, and ended his broadcast with a glorified salute to former Florida senator and current Secretary of State Rubio.
"Whatever you think of his politics, you've got to admit it's an impressive résumé," Dokoupil told viewers.
He then shared a collection of supposed-to-be comical AI memes that placed a cutout of Rubio in other roles, such as the prime minister of Greenland, the head of Hilton Hotels, the new manager of Manchester United, and, finally, as the new Michelin man.
Dokoupil wrapped up the broadcast gushing: "These memes may not add up to much, but for Rubio’s hometown fans, which are many around here in Miami, it's a sign of how Florida, once an American punchline, has become a leader on the world stage.
"Marco Rubio, we salute you. You’re the ultimate Florida man."
Viewers Lash Out
However, critics were in no mood to salute Dokoupil or his praise of Rubio.
"This is so cringeworthy," one person shared on X.com, as another blasted: "This is no way for the anchor of a National network News to comment on a figure they also must cover. Disappointed."
A third person attacked the new CBS News editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss: "Liar Bari said that @CBSNews isn’t going to show bias. So she trots out her lapdog, @tonydokoupil, to slobber over the illegal activities of the Trump regime. No self-respect, just lies & profits."
While one person lamented: "(Edward R.) Murrow challenged Joe McCarthy and helped end his red scare. (Walter) Cronkite critiqued our role in Vietnam and changed America’s view of the war. (Dan) Rather took on Nixon during Watergate. And now this Bari-anointed Ken doll sucks up to a weasel like Rubio."
Night One Nightmare
Dokoupil's night one may have been even worse, as the anchor experienced technical difficulties both figurative and literal during his first official broadcast.
After opening the broadcast with the latest on the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Dokoupil found himself making news when he became confused about which story to cover next: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's announcement that he would not seek reelection or Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's censure of Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.
The rails came off quickly, as the 45-year-old stammered through a segue.
"To other news, as you just heard from Jill... to other news now, to Gov. Walz," he said as Kelly's photo appeared over his shoulder. "No, we're gonna do Mark Kelly."
As video of Kelly started to run, a clearly confused Dokoupil shook his head and smirked, before melting down: "First day, big problems here."
Dokoupil's 'Great' Mistake
But the rollercoaster ride wasn't over yet, as the frustrated anchor seemed to yell at his control room: "Are we going to Kelly here? Or are we going to go into Jonah Kaplan?"
That was followed by an awkwardly long silence before the CBS crew finally settled on the Kelly story.
And still the nightmare dragged on, as when Dokoupil finally got back on track and introduced the Waltz story, he called Minnesota the "Great Lakes state."
Critics online were more than happy to point out the "Great Lakes" state is actually Michigan, while Minnesota is nicknamed the "Land of 10,000 Lakes."