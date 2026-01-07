New CBS 'Evening News' Anchor Tony Dokoupil Slammed for 'Jarring' Meme-Driven Tribute to Marco Rubio — Tiffany Network Blasted for 'Extraordinary Editorial Decision'

Dokoupil is kicking off his new job with a series of live stops across the country. On Tuesday, January 6, he was in Miami, his one-time hometown, and ended his broadcast with a glorified salute to former Florida senator and current Secretary of State Rubio.

"Whatever you think of his politics, you've got to admit it's an impressive résumé," Dokoupil told viewers.

He then shared a collection of supposed-to-be comical AI memes that placed a cutout of Rubio in other roles, such as the prime minister of Greenland, the head of Hilton Hotels, the new manager of Manchester United, and, finally, as the new Michelin man.