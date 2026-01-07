Your tip
'A Dangerous Thing': Trump's Granddaughter Kai Says She 'Wants Nothing to Do With Politics' and Urges Both Parties to 'Meet in the Middle'

Photo of Kai Trump and Donald Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump has no interest in politics despite her grandfather winning two terms as president.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

While rumors have swirled that Donald Trump Jr. wants to follow in his father's footsteps as president, his oldest child, daughter Kai, declared she has no interest in the "dangerous" profession, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 18-year-old golfing star described how she avoids politics at all costs and has no divisive streak between her Republican party family and Democrats, wishing both parties could meet in the "middle."

'I Stay Out of Politics Completely'

Photo of Kai Trump and Jake Paul
Source: Impaulsive/YouTube

Despite her grandfather being the president, Kai Trump says she stays out of politics 'completely.'

"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely," Kai confessed during a Tuesday, January 6, appearance on Jake Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

"I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier," President Donald Trump's eldest grandchild continued.

'People Get Too Extreme' on Social Media

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Impaulsive/YouTube

Kai Trump thinks the world would be a better place if people were able to 'meet in the middle.'

Admitting she's more like her mom, Vanessa, than her very politically active father and grandpa, Kai blamed social media for the "extremes" on both the left and the right.

"I think there's a lot of there's radical left, there's radical right. And there's a lot of people that get too extreme. And that's where social media really ties into it because social media kind of makes your Instagram or your feed or whatever kind of either be really one way or the other," the teen explained.

"And there's not a lot of there's not a lot of things on social media where you're very much in the middle. And I think that's kind of makes some people crazy, and some people buy into it too much. I think that's like the best way to say it."

"Honestly, that goes for anything. Goes for politics, anything in life. Friendships, like if you get in a fight with someone and try to see their side and meet in the middle, it's all the same thing at the end of the day, and people don't realize that," the University of Miami golf recruit revealed.

Dad Don Jr. 'Goes to War Online'

Photo of Kai Trump and mom Vanessa
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump says she's far more like her 'chill' mom, Vanessa, than her politically charged dad, Donald Trump Jr.

When asked whether her ability to stay so neutral online comes from her parents, Kai admitted her politically charged dad, 48, goes off the handle too much.

"She's very much like me. Like, she's very calm. She's very chill. She likes hearing people out," the high school senior noted about mom Vanessa, 48.

"And then obviously my dad, you know, I love him, but he just goes to war online. I'm sure you guys have seen his tweets and his Instagram and whatnot," Kai said about Don Jr's social media tirades.

Photo of Kai Trump and Donald Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump plans to major in business while avoiding politics.

However, she revealed both her mom and dad have always let her and her four siblings have their "own opinions."

"Nothing was ever pushed upon us. I just happen to be a granddaughter of the president," Kai stated.

When it comes to her future, it seems the teen is more likely to join the family real estate business than enter politics.

Kai said she plans to major in "business" upon starting at the University of Miami and focus on "management and marketing. I'm going to probably double major."

