'A Dangerous Thing': Trump's Granddaughter Kai Says She 'Wants Nothing to Do With Politics' and Urges Both Parties to 'Meet in the Middle'

Admitting she's more like her mom, Vanessa, than her very politically active father and grandpa, Kai blamed social media for the "extremes" on both the left and the right.

"I think there's a lot of there's radical left, there's radical right. And there's a lot of people that get too extreme. And that's where social media really ties into it because social media kind of makes your Instagram or your feed or whatever kind of either be really one way or the other," the teen explained.

"And there's not a lot of there's not a lot of things on social media where you're very much in the middle. And I think that's kind of makes some people crazy, and some people buy into it too much. I think that's like the best way to say it."

"Honestly, that goes for anything. Goes for politics, anything in life. Friendships, like if you get in a fight with someone and try to see their side and meet in the middle, it's all the same thing at the end of the day, and people don't realize that," the University of Miami golf recruit revealed.