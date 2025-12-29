Your tip
Donald Trump Jr. Seemingly Snubs Ex-Wife Vanessa — as Prez's Son and New Fiancée Bettina Anderson Flaunt New Engagement in Family Photos

Composite photo of Donald Trump Jr. with his kids and Vanessa Trump
Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram; @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. didn't seem to give the mother of his kids a shoutout this Christmas.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. seemingly snubbed his ex-wife, Vanessa, as his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, flaunted her ring on Christmas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One day after the holiday, Don Jr. took to Instagram to share photos of his soon-to-be wife and his five children, whom he shares with Vanessa.

What Did Don Jr. Post?

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. said he was 'grateful for this season' alongside new photos from Christmas.

In one pic, Don Jr. posed with his children in front of a Christmas tree. In another one, he was seen with Anderson, her mother, and her sister at a church.

He also added a selfie of himself and Anderson, in which they both wore fun Christmas glasses. In the snap, she showed off her glitzy engagement ring.

"Grateful for this season, for family, for my smurfs, and for all the blessings that matter most. Merry Christmas, everyone," he captioned the post.

Was Vanessa at the Same Venue as Donald Trump Jr. on Christmas?

Photo of Kai and Vanessa Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Vanessa Trump was seemingly at the same venue as her ex on Christmas.

Vanessa was not featured in any of the pics Don Jr. shared, but a media outlet reported she was likely present at the same venue.

They came to this conclusion due to a photo their daughter, Kai, shared with her mom in front of the same Christmas tree and decorations that she'd seen with her dad and siblings. She was wearing the same outfit.

As Radar reported, Don Jr.'s engagement to Anderson was revealed roughly one year after he split from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

At a White House event, he shared his big news, claiming he wanted to "Thank Bettina for that one word, 'yes."

Don Jr. also revealed he wasn't sure what was going to happen when he got down on his knee to pop the question.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Engagement

Photo of Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. called Bettina Anderson accepting his marriage proposal a 'big win.'

Don Jr. called Anderson accepting his marriage proposal a "big win for the end of the year."

"Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?" Anderson enthusiastically shared when she got the chance to speak. "This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"

While their engagement is fresh, an insider recently divulged Anderson has "already started planning the wedding."

"She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad," they explained.

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Bettina Anderson 'feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later,' a source spilled.

The insider noted Anderson has "been taking such good care of herself" by "working out," getting "facials," and "overall feeling healthy," so "she feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later."

"She uses many stylists for events and has begun speaking to them about her wedding dress and all the dresses she will wear for the big day," they added. "Her ring is stunning, and she can’t stop smiling and is beaming.

"Don is her dream man, and the whole family has been so welcoming to her."

