Donald Trump Jr's Fiancée Bettina Anderson Finally Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring During Family Christmas Celebration — Just Days After Wedding Plans Were Leaked
Dec. 26 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and his new fiancée, Bettina Anderson, showed off her massive diamond ring for the first time together in a festive Christmas photo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The holiday saw Anderson, 38, join the president's son and his five children celebrate as a blended family in Florida, thanks to photos Don Jr., 47, posted on social media.
'You Are My Greatest Gift'
Don Jr. and Anderson cuddled up in front of their Christmas tree while wearing fun, glittery holiday glasses.
The Palm Beach socialite had her left hand on her fiancé's shoulder, where the massive emerald-cut diamond with two more stones set on the sides was in full view.
In other Christmas snapshots, Don Jr. showed off his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa: Kai, 18; Donald III, 16; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.
"Grateful for this season, for family, for my smurfs, and for all the blessings that matter most. Merry Christmas, everyone," the real estate businessman wrote in the caption.
Anderson gushed in the comments, "You are my greatest gift and biggest blessing! I love you," to her husband-to-be.
Down on One Knee
The couple didn't show the stunning ring off when announcing their engagement on December 15 at a White House party.
"Thank Bettina for that one word, 'yes,'" Don Jr. told guests when describing how he got down on one knee to propose, but was nervous about what her answer would be.
He called Anderson becoming his fiancée a "big win for the end of the year" in a video shared by MAGA supporter and reporter Laura Loomer, who was at the party when the engagement news was revealed.
Blushing Bride-to-Be
With her future father-in-law, Donald Trump, standing behind her, Anderson took to the microphone as a newly-engaged woman.
"Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?" the Palm Beach native raved.
"This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!" Anderson added about Don Jr.'s proposal.
The fashion influencer is "so happy" to be engaged to Don Jr. and has "already started planning the wedding, according to a source.
"She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad," they claimed.
Tricky Timeline
Don Jr.'s timeline with Anderson started a little messy, as he was photographed having several lunch outings with her in Palm Beach during the summer of 2024 while he was still engaged to former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Anderson awkwardly even sat behind the then-couple at the July 2024 Republican National Convention in the Trump family box.
Don Jr. finally confirmed he and the former Fox News host, 56, had called it quits in December 2024, shortly after she was nominated as the next ambassador to Greece, with his father winning a second term as president the month prior.
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," the real estate scion said in a December 13, 2024, statement. "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play [as U.S. ambassador to Greece.]"
The Senate confirmed her position in September.