Donald Trump Jr's Fiancée Bettina Anderson Finally Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring During Family Christmas Celebration — Just Days After Wedding Plans Were Leaked

The holiday saw Anderson, 38, join the president's son and his five children celebrate as a blended family in Florida, thanks to photos Don Jr., 47, posted on social media .

Donald Trump Jr. and his new fiancée, Bettina Anderson, showed off her massive diamond ring for the first time together in a festive Christmas photo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The newly engaged couple posed in front of a Christmas tree while showing off her gorgeous new bling.

Don Jr. and Anderson cuddled up in front of their Christmas tree while wearing fun, glittery holiday glasses.

The Palm Beach socialite had her left hand on her fiancé's shoulder, where the massive emerald-cut diamond with two more stones set on the sides was in full view.

In other Christmas snapshots, Don Jr. showed off his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa: Kai, 18; Donald III, 16; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.

"Grateful for this season, for family, for my smurfs, and for all the blessings that matter most. Merry Christmas, everyone," the real estate businessman wrote in the caption.

Anderson gushed in the comments, "You are my greatest gift and biggest blessing! I love you," to her husband-to-be.