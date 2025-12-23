Donald Trump Jr. And Fiancée Bettina Anderson’s Wedding Plans Revealed — 'She Feels Good About Walking Down the Aisle Sooner Than Later'
Dec. 23 2025, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Bettina Anderson's wedding plans have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to insiders, the unexpected engaged couple could be heading to the altar quite soon.
Betting Anderson Is 'So Happy' to Be Engaged to Donald Trump Jr.
A source revealed Anderson is "so happy" to be engaged to Don Jr. and has "already started planning the wedding."
"She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad," they claimed.
As Radar revealed, the president's eldest son revealed he was engaged to Anderson at a holiday party at the White House.
While speaking to party guests, he thanked his future bride for "that one word – yes."
"She said 'yes,' so that’s a big win for the end of the year," he added at the time.
Bettina Anderson 'Has Become Close' With Ivanka Trump
Anderson, for her part, gushed she had "the most unforgettable weekend of my life."
"I feel just like the luckiest girl in the world," she noted.
According to the insider, Don Jr. had planned to ask Anderson for her hand in marriage and had told his father and all of his siblings, including Ivanka Trump.
"Ivanka has become close with Bettina and really encouraged it. They have bonded on many of their family trips and gotten to be close friends," the source noted.
The timeline of the nuptials will be planned around Don Jr. and his father's "busy schedule," the source shared.
"They want [Donald’s wife, first lady Melania Trump] and Donald to be there and have time to enjoy it," the insider explained.
Bettina Anderson 'Feels Good About Walking Down the Aisle Sooner Than Later'
As for Anderson, she's "been taking such good care of herself," the insider went on to detail, explaining she's "working out" and getting "facials" and "overall feeling healthy."
"So she feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later," the source said.
They added: "She’s really started to focus on fashion more since dating Don and takes Melania and Ivanka’s lead when it comes to style. She uses many stylists for events and has begun speaking to them about her wedding dress and all the dresses she will wear for the big day."
Anderson reportedly also adores her ring, as the insider shared, "Her ring is stunning, and she can’t stop smiling and is beaming. Don is her dream man, and the whole family has been so welcoming to her."
A second insider noted Don Jr.'s friends are also quite enthralled with Anderson.
His "small inner circle of close friends have all really come to like Bettina, think they’re a good match and have become very protective of her," they shared.
Aside from his inner circle, a third source noted the couple's engagement threw their friends for a loop.
"He really kept it under wraps," the source said. "Don Jr. has felt from day one that Bettina is The One. Like, head over heels, take your breath away type of feeling."