Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. And Fiancée Bettina Anderson’s Wedding Plans Revealed — 'She Feels Good About Walking Down the Aisle Sooner Than Later'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. revealed his engagement to Bettina Anderson at a White Hous holiday event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Bettina Anderson's wedding plans have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to insiders, the unexpected engaged couple could be heading to the altar quite soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Betting Anderson Is 'So Happy' to Be Engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson has 'wanted' to get married to Don Jr. 'from day one,' a source revealed.

A source revealed Anderson is "so happy" to be engaged to Don Jr. and has "already started planning the wedding."

"She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad," they claimed.

As Radar revealed, the president's eldest son revealed he was engaged to Anderson at a holiday party at the White House.

While speaking to party guests, he thanked his future bride for "that one word – yes."

"She said 'yes,' so that’s a big win for the end of the year," he added at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Bettina Anderson 'Has Become Close' With Ivanka Trump

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson said she feels like 'the luckiest girl in the world' after getting engaged to Don Jr.

Anderson, for her part, gushed she had "the most unforgettable weekend of my life."

"I feel just like the luckiest girl in the world," she noted.

According to the insider, Don Jr. had planned to ask Anderson for her hand in marriage and had told his father and all of his siblings, including Ivanka Trump.

"Ivanka has become close with Bettina and really encouraged it. They have bonded on many of their family trips and gotten to be close friends," the source noted.

The timeline of the nuptials will be planned around Don Jr. and his father's "busy schedule," the source shared.

"They want [Donald’s wife, first lady Melania Trump] and Donald to be there and have time to enjoy it," the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Bettina Anderson 'Feels Good About Walking Down the Aisle Sooner Than Later'

Photo of Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Anderson's 'really started to focus on fashion more since dating Don,' a source revealed.

As for Anderson, she's "been taking such good care of herself," the insider went on to detail, explaining she's "working out" and getting "facials" and "overall feeling healthy."

"So she feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later," the source said.

They added: "She’s really started to focus on fashion more since dating Don and takes Melania and Ivanka’s lead when it comes to style. She uses many stylists for events and has begun speaking to them about her wedding dress and all the dresses she will wear for the big day."

Anderson reportedly also adores her ring, as the insider shared, "Her ring is stunning, and she can’t stop smiling and is beaming. Don is her dream man, and the whole family has been so welcoming to her."

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of bill clinton and hillary clinton

Hillary Clinton's 'Ice-Cold' Reaction to Husband Bill's Latest Epstein Files Embarrassment Revealed — 'She Thinks It's His Problem, Not Hers'

Photo of Barry Manilow

EXCLUSIVE: 'It is Worse Than Anyone Knows' — Why Barry Manilow's Cancer Diagnosis Has Him 'Frightened' and 'Putting on a Very Brave Face'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. kept his engagement plans 'under wraps,' an insider noted.

A second insider noted Don Jr.'s friends are also quite enthralled with Anderson.

His "small inner circle of close friends have all really come to like Bettina, think they’re a good match and have become very protective of her," they shared.

Aside from his inner circle, a third source noted the couple's engagement threw their friends for a loop.

"He really kept it under wraps," the source said. "Don Jr. has felt from day one that Bettina is The One. Like, head over heels, take your breath away type of feeling."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.