Diamonds and Drama: Donald Jr. Engaged to Bettina Anderson 1 Year After Kimberly Guilfoyle Split

Don Jr. said the Palm Beach socialite, 38, accepting his marriage proposal was a "big win for the end of the year" in a video shared on X by Trump inner-circle member and MAGA journalist Laura Loomer.

Anderson, dressed in a festive strapless red sequin dress for their engagement announcement, was beaming as her husband-to-be asked her to say a few words, with his proud dad standing behind them.

"Wow, What a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?," Anderson gushed.

"This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!'

The president kissed his future daughter-in-law on the cheek and told her, "Good luck."