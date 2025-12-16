Diamonds and Drama: Donald Jr. Engaged to Bettina Anderson 1 Year After Kimberly Guilfoyle Split
Dec. 15 2025, Published 11:16 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. announced he's engaged to girlfriend Bettina Anderson, one year after he and ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle revealed they had split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At a White House event with his dad, Donald Trump, Don Jr., 47, told those present that he wanted to "Thank Bettina for that one word, 'yes,'" while sharing that he wasn't sure what would happen when he got down on one knee to propose.
Don Jr. said the Palm Beach socialite, 38, accepting his marriage proposal was a "big win for the end of the year" in a video shared on X by Trump inner-circle member and MAGA journalist Laura Loomer.
Anderson, dressed in a festive strapless red sequin dress for their engagement announcement, was beaming as her husband-to-be asked her to say a few words, with his proud dad standing behind them.
"Wow, What a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?," Anderson gushed.
"This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!'
The president kissed his future daughter-in-law on the cheek and told her, "Good luck."
'The Right Choice'
Some fans cheered at how much more compatible Don Jr. seems with Anderson than with Guilfoyle, 56.
"Finally, Bettina is the right choice for him!! I’m so happy for them both !!! Congratulations Don Jr!!" one user raved.
"The Florida socialite did in a year what Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't do in eight," a second person laughed, noting how Anderson was able to get Don Jr. to commit quickly.
A third person noted about Gavin Newsom's ex-wife, "I’m glad that he didn’t marry Kimberly because the stink stench of gruesome Newcombe … I think this gal is much more suitable for Donald Junior."
A fourth pondered, "Wonder how Kimberly is handling this. She & Don were engaged for a while, and they even bought a house together.
Don Jr. began dating former Fox News personality Guilfoyle in April 2018, shortly after the real estate scion finalized his divorce from ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
The pair got engaged in 2020, but cracks began to show by 2024.
Don Jr. sat with his then-fiancée, Guilfoyle, at the 2024 RNC convention, but Anderson also attended and sat directly behind the duo.
Despite their split in December of last year, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle still own a $10 million Jupiter, Fla., home they purchased together in 2021.